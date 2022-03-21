back
"Sen"sational: Emergence of Lakshya Sen
India's rising star Lakshya Sen went down fighting against Olympic champ Viktor Axelsen in the All England Open Badminton Championship final. This is his story.
21/03/2022 7:27 PM
4 comments
Shanmukhappa S.15 hours
Wish you great success in future journy,
Brut India6 days
“Something’s changed totally. He feels like he can get these big wins. It’s some steel, determination that’s suddenly noticeable in him.” Coach Vimal Kumar reveals Sen's journey into a steely, thinking shuttler. https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/badminton/prankster-to-world-beater-the-transformation-of-lakshya-sen-7828489/
Sumita K.6 days
Wish you all the best 👍👍
Asha J.6 days
Well done Lakshya.