"Sen"sational: Emergence of Lakshya Sen

India's rising star Lakshya Sen went down fighting against Olympic champ Viktor Axelsen in the All England Open Badminton Championship final. This is his story.

21/03/2022 7:27 PM
  • 14.8K
  • 5

4 comments

  • Shanmukhappa S.
    15 hours

    Wish you great success in future journy,

  • Brut India
    6 days

    “Something’s changed totally. He feels like he can get these big wins. It’s some steel, determination that’s suddenly noticeable in him.” Coach Vimal Kumar reveals Sen's journey into a steely, thinking shuttler. https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/badminton/prankster-to-world-beater-the-transformation-of-lakshya-sen-7828489/

  • Sumita K.
    6 days

    Wish you all the best 👍👍

  • Asha J.
    6 days

    Well done Lakshya.

