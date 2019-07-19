back

8-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Wins TT Gold In Moscow

This 8-year-old is a cancer survivor who just won his first international gold medal in table tennis. But Aronyatesh Ganguly also wants to become an action hero one day. 🏅

07/19/2019 1:56 PM
  • 510.0k
  • 187

