8-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Wins TT Gold In Moscow
This 8-year-old is a cancer survivor who just won his first international gold medal in table tennis. But Aronyatesh Ganguly also wants to become an action hero one day. 🏅
07/19/2019 1:56 PM
176 comments
Atabur H.08/20/2019 09:57
very talents boy
Hurie I.08/19/2019 17:07
Congratulations bro
Pooja S.08/19/2019 16:41
God bless u son...congrates
Michael J.08/19/2019 05:35
congratulations
Meenaakshi M.08/18/2019 15:28
God bless you
Shraddha P.08/18/2019 10:19
Great job!!!congo
Sunil N.08/18/2019 06:55
putthu se bhi jyada putthu
Kabita P.08/17/2019 09:01
God bless you
Kanchan S.08/17/2019 04:56
God bless you Champ...achieve all d glory n success in ur lyf dat u actually deserve 😊😊💞💞
Prakash P.08/16/2019 18:45
Wonder Boy.. God Bless Him with loads of Happiness and Great Health..
Somashree D.08/16/2019 17:48
God bless you beta.
Ravindra S.08/16/2019 17:10
भगवान अापको लम्बी उम्र दे
Sombhu G.08/16/2019 12:44
Congratulations
Manish K.08/16/2019 04:27
Congratulations...God bless him
Mohammed A.08/15/2019 17:29
Nice
Christina F.08/15/2019 04:58
Congrats beta God bless u proud of you
Mir Z.08/15/2019 04:26
Wish you happy birthday🎂🎁🎉👑🎂🍧🎈🎁🎉 kashif bro
Bornali L.08/15/2019 02:15
God bless you
Nitu P.08/12/2019 11:58
Congratulations & god bless you
Khusbu B.08/12/2019 09:59
Wah