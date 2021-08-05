back
A Hockey Triumph After 41 Years
There were tears and there was dancing. Here’s how the families of the players in India’s men’s hockey team celebrated after their Olympic glory... 🥉🇮🇳
05/08/2021 1:57 PM
224 comments
Narasimham S.12/08/2021 10:29
👏👏🌹
Nidhi G.12/08/2021 08:54
An ode: https://youtu.be/0VPkTW1tBdk
Neeraj K.12/08/2021 06:14
East or West India is the best
Raju A.11/08/2021 20:37
Well done boys for the bronze medal for india in Olympic 2020
Walter M.11/08/2021 19:52
AWESOME 👌!
Ranjith L.11/08/2021 11:06
That's Our India 🇮🇳🇮🇳 Love and respect from Kerala 💚🎊🧡
Gk C.11/08/2021 10:30
Raghavendra S.11/08/2021 09:14
Jai ho india
Sushanta B.11/08/2021 08:52
Swati V.11/08/2021 08:35
Chake de India 😘😘😘
Chauhan N.11/08/2021 06:58
Dil.se..salam
Satpal T.11/08/2021 06:39
congratulations to you and your team
Dalapat B.11/08/2021 05:27
Md N.11/08/2021 04:10
Suresh K.10/08/2021 20:21
Congrats Team India .... 🙏🙏🙏 (At the same time.. In small Southern State if India....) Olympic Medal Winner Indian Hockey Team Captain Sreejesh,disgraced by own State Kerala Chief Minister...!!🥲🥲 https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2240645869405444&id=100003801587647
Pushpa R.10/08/2021 16:05
Congratulations....this is proud moment to us❤❤❤❤❤🌹🌹🌹🌹😊😊
Jayna P.10/08/2021 15:44
Congratulations to all team members
Ashwin P.09/08/2021 07:49
Bhai koi is background song ka naam batana please.
Jake H.09/08/2021 02:51
Sports binds people ❤
Debabrata B.09/08/2021 01:23
জয়হিন্দ