A Hockey Triumph After 41 Years

There were tears and there was dancing. Here’s how the families of the players in India’s men’s hockey team celebrated after their Olympic glory... 🥉🇮🇳

05/08/2021 1:57 PM
Sports

224 comments

  • Narasimham S.
    12/08/2021 10:29

    👏👏🌹

  • Nidhi G.
    12/08/2021 08:54

    An ode: https://youtu.be/0VPkTW1tBdk

  • Neeraj K.
    12/08/2021 06:14

    East or West India is the best

  • Raju A.
    11/08/2021 20:37

    Well done boys for the bronze medal for india in Olympic 2020

  • Walter M.
    11/08/2021 19:52

    AWESOME 👌!

  • Ranjith L.
    11/08/2021 11:06

    That's Our India 🇮🇳🇮🇳 Love and respect from Kerala 💚🎊🧡

  • Gk C.
    11/08/2021 10:30

  • Raghavendra S.
    11/08/2021 09:14

    Jai ho india

  • Sushanta B.
    11/08/2021 08:52

    Gd

  • Swati V.
    11/08/2021 08:35

    Chake de India 😘😘😘

  • Chauhan N.
    11/08/2021 06:58

    Dil.se..salam

  • Satpal T.
    11/08/2021 06:39

    congratulations to you and your team

  • Dalapat B.
    11/08/2021 05:27

    I

  • Md N.
    11/08/2021 04:10

    L

  • Suresh K.
    10/08/2021 20:21

    Congrats Team India .... 🙏🙏🙏 (At the same time.. In small Southern State if India....) Olympic Medal Winner Indian Hockey Team Captain Sreejesh,disgraced by own State Kerala Chief Minister...!!🥲🥲 https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2240645869405444&id=100003801587647

  • Pushpa R.
    10/08/2021 16:05

    Congratulations....this is proud moment to us❤❤❤❤❤🌹🌹🌹🌹😊😊

  • Jayna P.
    10/08/2021 15:44

    Congratulations to all team members

  • Ashwin P.
    09/08/2021 07:49

    Bhai koi is background song ka naam batana please.

  • Jake H.
    09/08/2021 02:51

    Sports binds people ❤

  • Debabrata B.
    09/08/2021 01:23

    জয়হিন্দ