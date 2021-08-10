back
A Surprise Call For Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh
When PM Modi dialled men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh after India's Olympics bronze medal win...
06/08/2021 11:03 AMupdated: 06/08/2021 11:05 AM
- 13.7K
- 340
- 28
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
23 comments
Alan S.10/08/2021 08:11
I love how the coach is pretending to UnderStand what’s been said 🤣🤣
Md S.07/08/2021 22:46
Marketing call
Mary A.07/08/2021 17:53
Congratulations!!👍👏🇮🇳😊
Surajsingh R.07/08/2021 17:20
O dinn doo'r nahi 😎 Humm honge 😀 Kamyaaa*b 🙏 One day 🙊
Anil J.07/08/2021 07:55
खिलाडी भी चाटुकार।
Azim T.07/08/2021 05:06
Aa gaya Feku publicity lene. Modi never misses any opportunity to do his PR campaign. Be it ISRO launch or getting his face on with the Olympians. On the other hand we had Odisha CM who helped the Indian hockey team when no one was looking after them.
Nirmal K.07/08/2021 02:58
Proud of your team...
Clifford R.06/08/2021 21:48
Brut you chut
Rahul N.06/08/2021 18:59
No sponsors ... but it's our national game and we always love it congratulations team india
Balvant G.06/08/2021 17:56
Panouti of the nation
Balvant G.06/08/2021 17:56
Jhita kahin ka
Balvant G.06/08/2021 17:55
modi phone kyu karte hai kgud jate to jhita hi sahi gold late
Ashis M.06/08/2021 16:22
The Godi🥵🥵🤬
Aimbuzz06/08/2021 13:22
even if the Indian team takes bronze at the TikTok olympics, Modi will steal the stage, anyway.
Jaswant S.06/08/2021 13:01
Many kagrutulations from donnnnald trummmmpa. Desh mein sub changa. Listen my jumle from lal kila which was made by shahji Tajmahal wale .
Rajesh S.06/08/2021 12:57
Botth boys and girls 💓🙏
Rajesh S.06/08/2021 12:56
Cogratullation hockey 🏑 team north boy's and girl's we are proud ❣️ of you keep it ❤️🙏 up Good ❣️🙏 luck
Mevyn S.06/08/2021 12:51
yeh video dekh kar, mere aankhon se aansu aaya. 🙏 Mère dil ko chuu liya is video ne. 🥺🙂😊🙂😊
Brut India06/08/2021 12:37
Meet the head coach of men's hockey team, Graham Reid: https://www.thequint.com/sports/olympic-sports/graham-reid-coach-behind-indias-historic-olympic-medal-in-mens-hockey#read-more
Biju T.06/08/2021 12:36
He must have dialed the wrong number and later realized to get the call charges reimbursed from the hockey team..