Across The Country In 8 Days
A cycle, a helmet, and the endless road... Om Mahajan broke the record by cycling from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in just eight days. But he was riding for something bigger... Watch to find out! 🚴
29/11/2020 4:27 PM
20 comments
Anush6 hours
I remember seeing someone like this with a van parallel to him shooting him cycling on Bangalore salem highway last Friday noon ( November 27 ) . Hope so it was him .
Ila M.8 hours
Congratulations
Simon R.14 hours
My dream is to travel from Turk Turk to Kanyakumari in 8 days by bus! :)
Vaishnavi M.20 hours
Great effort
Soumya G.a day
bhaiya now ths record...
Arulmurugan S.a day
I feel ASHAMED and PAINED to report this. Please check this out guys.. https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2907528939476423&id=100006580357098
Ravi K.a day
Words are not sufficient to express your adventure.
Munny G.a day
Om mahajan ke baad ab baari hai humare ki...
Prasanth R.a day
nuvu cheyalsina feat ra Emantav
Nitin Y.a day
Amazing
Sheela D.2 days
You rock👌
Bull B.2 days
greatest effort ,well done bro
Vikas D.2 days
Proud off you bro
Mohd H.2 days
Who was with him to make sure he didn't cheat?
Danalskshmi D.2 days
Congratulations
Ranjeeth N.2 days
Proud of you
Lalrengpuia2 days
te pawh a um pha ṭep ang a, ??
Milind R.2 days
Jai hind brother
Mehulcr C.2 days
Great Going 👍
