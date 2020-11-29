back

Across The Country In 8 Days

A cycle, a helmet, and the endless road... Om Mahajan broke the record by cycling from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in just eight days. But he was riding for something bigger... Watch to find out! 🚴

20 comments

  • Anush
    6 hours

    I remember seeing someone like this with a van parallel to him shooting him cycling on Bangalore salem highway last Friday noon ( November 27 ) . Hope so it was him .

  • Ila M.
    8 hours

    Congratulations

  • Simon R.
    14 hours

    My dream is to travel from Turk Turk to Kanyakumari in 8 days by bus! :)

  • Vaishnavi M.
    20 hours

    Great effort

  • Soumya G.
    a day

    bhaiya now ths record...

  • Arulmurugan S.
    a day

    I feel ASHAMED and PAINED to report this. Please check this out guys.. https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2907528939476423&id=100006580357098

  • Ravi K.
    a day

    Words are not sufficient to express your adventure.

  • Munny G.
    a day

    Om mahajan ke baad ab baari hai humare ki...

  • Prasanth R.
    a day

    nuvu cheyalsina feat ra Emantav

  • Nitin Y.
    a day

    Amazing

  • Sheela D.
    2 days

    You rock👌

  • Bull B.
    2 days

    greatest effort ,well done bro

  • Vikas D.
    2 days

    Proud off you bro

  • Mohd H.
    2 days

    Who was with him to make sure he didn't cheat?

  • Danalskshmi D.
    2 days

    Congratulations

  • Ranjeeth N.
    2 days

    Proud of you

  • Lalrengpuia
    2 days

    te pawh a um pha ṭep ang a, ??

  • Milind R.
    2 days

    Jai hind brother

  • Mehulcr C.
    2 days

    Great Going 👍

  • Brut India
    4 days

    This duo cycled through the Himalayas! https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/schools/army-officer-fellow-set-record-by-pedalling-across-himalayas-164419

