back
Aditi Ashok: The Woman Who Changed Indian Golf
For more than 200 years, golf was played but rarely watched in India. Along came this 23-year-old woman with her mother as her caddie... and look how things changed!
12/08/2021 2:57 PM
- 41.8K
- 679
- 12
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
7 comments
Goutam G.5 days
Great achievement mam
Vandana S.5 days
Bs 1inch se chuk gayi warna medal sure tha
Anjali A.5 days
Awesome, I hope and pray that she wins the gold in the next Olympics 💖
Meenu P.6 days
She made India Proud 👍
Shanti N.6 days
Great performance sister
Ashok K.12/08/2021 14:57
Shopice
Brut India12/08/2021 13:26
Here's how the golfer lost a medal at the Tokyo Olympics: https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/aditi-ashok-golf-tokyo-olympics-explained-7443066/