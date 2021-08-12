back

Aditi Ashok: The Woman Who Changed Indian Golf

For more than 200 years, golf was played but rarely watched in India. Along came this 23-year-old woman with her mother as her caddie... and look how things changed!

12/08/2021 2:57 PM
7 comments

  • Goutam G.
    5 days

    Great achievement mam

  • Vandana S.
    5 days

    Bs 1inch se chuk gayi warna medal sure tha

  • Anjali A.
    5 days

    Awesome, I hope and pray that she wins the gold in the next Olympics 💖

  • Meenu P.
    6 days

    She made India Proud 👍

  • Shanti N.
    6 days

    Great performance sister

  • Ashok K.
    12/08/2021 14:57

    Shopice

  • Brut India
    12/08/2021 13:26

    Here's how the golfer lost a medal at the Tokyo Olympics: https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/aditi-ashok-golf-tokyo-olympics-explained-7443066/