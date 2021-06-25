back

After WTC Loss, Kohli Bats For Best-Of-Three Contest

Here’s why Virat Kohli thinks best-of-three final at the World Test Championship is the way to go...

25/06/2021 2:57 PM
  • 142.3K
  • 335

And even more

  1. 2:06

    Dravid Fans Rejoice Lanka Assignment

  2. 2:38

    After WTC Loss, Kohli Bats For Best-Of-Three Contest

  3. 3:12

    Meet Gujarat’s Youngest Strong Man

  4. 2:14

    From National Karate Champion To Poverty

  5. 6:53

    The Flying Sikh: The Race Of His Life

  6. 4:15

    The Life of Leander Paes

309 comments

  • Subrata D.
    a day

    This is Kohli - The Captain and that's what we have, a Captain, not a Leader. A Leader is who accepts and acknowledges the defeat and motivates the team to up their game and comeback stronger, not cry over like a baby and complain about something which was pre-defined and equal for both the teams, and ignore the fact that the other team was worthier than them. May it be the rain, the swing or the spin. NZ won coz they deserved to win. It's a Final of Test Championship, and the word Final has an essence, that was clear long long ago for all. India needs a Leader with the right mind set to win World Cups or ICC tournaments, and yes, right at this moment, leadership should be as per each format of the game. Kohli should behave like a Leader, not a cry baby. If he can't, he should step down. Chances should grabbed, not begged.

  • Vihaan S.
    a day

    What if the results were different? Same demands were going to be made ? Finals are supposed to judge you and title you but we lost due to poor performance and new zealand played like a champions ,so they are titled with that. After 2013 champions trophy india always played a very casual game in the knock-out matches or in semis or finals.

  • Amresh N.
    a day

    We believe so ,u guys cud nt even save the match ,where was diwar power ,rahane the man ,kohli the king ,Rohit the hit man useless ,bumrah the boom boom fuss not even a single wicket ,shardul n Siraj wud hv been better ......,kohli ll say the same things after loosing T20 WC he knows wt to say ... 😂😂😂😂 Losers

  • Andrew P.
    2 days

    The grapes turn sour only during the knockout phase isn't it??

  • Prakash K.
    2 days

    This guy can't even accept defeat positively 🤦‍♂️😅... Williamson

  • Naveen M.
    2 days

    Rehane is better than virat as test captain he proved himself

  • Nithin S.
    2 days

    Shut up . Pure excuses after losing the game. Or infected with the memories of past come back series wins. This was not a series. It was considered as a cup final. Thts what champions need. So js🤫🤫

  • Blue B.
    2 days

    All of those who is targeting Kholi & his captaincy right now are the ones gone blind due to a major finale defeat only... All can have perspectives but not respecting other's perspective makes ur invalid. He has been fantastic as a player & Captain... So try to support your team in hard times too as a real fan... Not seasonal... & I agreed to his words by 101%.... Way to go Kholi & Team India... Best Wishes 👏🏻👏🏻

  • Mamun K.
    2 days

    What if they'd won the championship? Would he still be giving the same speech he's giving now? It just doesn't show good sportsmanship.

  • Austine R.
    2 days

    Please stops cricket come indian play football⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽

  • سجاد ب.
    2 days

    😄😄😄😄kuch b bc😄😄😄😄

  • Surinder P.
    2 days

    If we won then we accept everything But for future these all finals must be on Indian pitches

  • Neelimoy B.
    2 days

    Why now? It was scheduled to b 1 test quite some time back. At that point there was no problem. Play T20 for a month and rest for another. And dream to win. Worst preparation in recent times.

  • Khalid A.
    2 days

    Could not win one, he wants - best of 3 why not best of 5!!!!!!

  • Shaan S.
    2 days

    Loss is loss...

  • Irfan A.
    3 days

    kya kah raha hai ye

  • Jinu J.
    3 days

    We should have had a best of three in WC semifinals as well so that half an hour of bad cricket doesn't ruin our chances

  • Ali R.
    3 days

    I agree with this statement even by 36 times.

  • Mukul S.
    3 days

    And when someday if that happen what virat said of three tests to find out real champion.. If they lose that too.. Then this guy would make some more excuses

  • Sujata C.
    3 days

    Get lost! Go home to Anushka!