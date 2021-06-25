After WTC Loss, Kohli Bats For Best-Of-Three Contest

Dravid Fans Rejoice Lanka Assignment
309 comments
Subrata D.a day
This is Kohli - The Captain and that's what we have, a Captain, not a Leader. A Leader is who accepts and acknowledges the defeat and motivates the team to up their game and comeback stronger, not cry over like a baby and complain about something which was pre-defined and equal for both the teams, and ignore the fact that the other team was worthier than them. May it be the rain, the swing or the spin. NZ won coz they deserved to win. It's a Final of Test Championship, and the word Final has an essence, that was clear long long ago for all. India needs a Leader with the right mind set to win World Cups or ICC tournaments, and yes, right at this moment, leadership should be as per each format of the game. Kohli should behave like a Leader, not a cry baby. If he can't, he should step down. Chances should grabbed, not begged.
Vihaan S.a day
What if the results were different? Same demands were going to be made ? Finals are supposed to judge you and title you but we lost due to poor performance and new zealand played like a champions ,so they are titled with that. After 2013 champions trophy india always played a very casual game in the knock-out matches or in semis or finals.
Amresh N.a day
We believe so ,u guys cud nt even save the match ,where was diwar power ,rahane the man ,kohli the king ,Rohit the hit man useless ,bumrah the boom boom fuss not even a single wicket ,shardul n Siraj wud hv been better ......,kohli ll say the same things after loosing T20 WC he knows wt to say ... 😂😂😂😂 Losers
Andrew P.2 days
The grapes turn sour only during the knockout phase isn't it??
Prakash K.2 days
This guy can't even accept defeat positively 🤦♂️😅... Williamson
Naveen M.2 days
Rehane is better than virat as test captain he proved himself
Nithin S.2 days
Shut up . Pure excuses after losing the game. Or infected with the memories of past come back series wins. This was not a series. It was considered as a cup final. Thts what champions need. So js🤫🤫
Blue B.2 days
All of those who is targeting Kholi & his captaincy right now are the ones gone blind due to a major finale defeat only... All can have perspectives but not respecting other's perspective makes ur invalid. He has been fantastic as a player & Captain... So try to support your team in hard times too as a real fan... Not seasonal... & I agreed to his words by 101%.... Way to go Kholi & Team India... Best Wishes 👏🏻👏🏻
Mamun K.2 days
What if they'd won the championship? Would he still be giving the same speech he's giving now? It just doesn't show good sportsmanship.
Austine R.2 days
Please stops cricket come indian play football⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽
سجاد ب.2 days
😄😄😄😄kuch b bc😄😄😄😄
Surinder P.2 days
If we won then we accept everything But for future these all finals must be on Indian pitches
Neelimoy B.2 days
Why now? It was scheduled to b 1 test quite some time back. At that point there was no problem. Play T20 for a month and rest for another. And dream to win. Worst preparation in recent times.
Khalid A.2 days
Could not win one, he wants - best of 3 why not best of 5!!!!!!
Shaan S.2 days
Loss is loss...
Irfan A.3 days
kya kah raha hai ye
Jinu J.3 days
We should have had a best of three in WC semifinals as well so that half an hour of bad cricket doesn't ruin our chances
Ali R.3 days
I agree with this statement even by 36 times.
Mukul S.3 days
And when someday if that happen what virat said of three tests to find out real champion.. If they lose that too.. Then this guy would make some more excuses
Sujata C.3 days
Get lost! Go home to Anushka!