All Eyes On The Cricket World Cup While Indians Win In Other Sports

While you were busy watching cricket, these Indians smashed records in their sporting fields.

06/27/2019 5:00 AM
64 comments

  • Khushboo K.
    07/28/2019 08:34

    We love you all winners. CONGRATULATIONS! All The very Best.

  • Vikas K.
    07/27/2019 06:01

    Well done ! We are proud of you !!💐💐💐💐💐💐

  • Rumpa S.
    07/22/2019 06:25

    We proud of you

  • Gls H.
    07/21/2019 04:09

    Go india full support

  • Mohan K.
    07/20/2019 04:17

    Hima das ko to aap bhul hi gaye bhai.....

  • Ajay A.
    07/19/2019 16:38

    waiting to cheer you .. playing in team India

  • Mercy D.
    07/19/2019 09:37

    Heartily congrats. Good wishes in future.

  • Nanda K.
    07/19/2019 01:49

    well done boys and girls proud of you

  • Pratap R.
    07/17/2019 11:14

    Well done boys and girls proud of you 🙏

  • Ahmad F.
    07/17/2019 10:40

    Pankaj Advani ♥️

  • Raj R.
    07/12/2019 19:23

    Congratulations!!

  • Sunita M.
    07/12/2019 09:56

    Most often when i see an achievement regarding any other sports other than cricket, it starts with something to do with cricket. U don’t need to pull any sports down to appreciate another one. They all need to go hand in hand.

  • ऋषव स.
    07/11/2019 14:43

    sbko pta hai iske baree me

  • Aditya A.
    07/10/2019 19:57

    Congratulations to all of these amazing sportspeople

  • Karan M.
    07/10/2019 14:20

    Aree bsdk iske liye bhi guilty feel karaega kya mc india haari tumhare jaise logo ki wajah se hai🖕🏻

  • A J.
    07/10/2019 04:25

    Jai hind feel proud

  • Charlie G.
    07/10/2019 03:10

    I dont watch cricket...its the most boring sports for me

  • Anirban D.
    07/09/2019 14:58

    Most of the Indian dont know anything about other sports except cricket specially mumbai rajasthan gujrat up mp bihar people ......why they love it don't know this fucking 8 nations game.....

  • Geeta N.
    07/08/2019 19:12

    Congratulations Jai Hind 🇮🇳

  • Rajesh S.
    07/08/2019 18:55

    Congratulations