All Eyes On The Cricket World Cup While Indians Win In Other Sports

While you were busy watching cricket, these Indians smashed records in their sporting fields.
64 comments
Khushboo K.07/28/2019 08:34
We love you all winners. CONGRATULATIONS! All The very Best.
Vikas K.07/27/2019 06:01
Well done ! We are proud of you !!💐💐💐💐💐💐
Rumpa S.07/22/2019 06:25
We proud of you
Gls H.07/21/2019 04:09
Go india full support
Mohan K.07/20/2019 04:17
Hima das ko to aap bhul hi gaye bhai.....
Ajay A.07/19/2019 16:38
waiting to cheer you .. playing in team India
Mercy D.07/19/2019 09:37
Heartily congrats. Good wishes in future.
Nanda K.07/19/2019 01:49
well done boys and girls proud of you
Pratap R.07/17/2019 11:14
Well done boys and girls proud of you 🙏
Ahmad F.07/17/2019 10:40
Pankaj Advani ♥️
Raj R.07/12/2019 19:23
Congratulations!!
Sunita M.07/12/2019 09:56
Most often when i see an achievement regarding any other sports other than cricket, it starts with something to do with cricket. U don’t need to pull any sports down to appreciate another one. They all need to go hand in hand.
ऋषव स.07/11/2019 14:43
sbko pta hai iske baree me
Aditya A.07/10/2019 19:57
Congratulations to all of these amazing sportspeople
Karan M.07/10/2019 14:20
Aree bsdk iske liye bhi guilty feel karaega kya mc india haari tumhare jaise logo ki wajah se hai🖕🏻
A J.07/10/2019 04:25
Jai hind feel proud
Charlie G.07/10/2019 03:10
I dont watch cricket...its the most boring sports for me
Anirban D.07/09/2019 14:58
Most of the Indian dont know anything about other sports except cricket specially mumbai rajasthan gujrat up mp bihar people ......why they love it don't know this fucking 8 nations game.....
Geeta N.07/08/2019 19:12
Congratulations Jai Hind 🇮🇳
Rajesh S.07/08/2019 18:55
Congratulations