An Olympic Hero's Welcome Back To Manipur
Hundreds of people lined the streets in a roaring welcome for India's first Olympic medallist in Tokyo: Mirabai Chanu! 🇮🇳
28/07/2021 5:27 PM
110 comments
Asma H.04/08/2021 08:58
We are proud for your achievements
Robin P.02/08/2021 17:52
My only wish, that she should also be greeted and gifted with same respect and honour as we did to PV Sindhu in 2018 Olympics. Where are all sponsors, come on guys.
Aarush B.02/08/2021 17:05
India should promote more yongsters(18-28yrs.).
Pranab M.01/08/2021 18:58
Congratulations
Suryatapa C.01/08/2021 10:34
....dhakho 😍
George T.01/08/2021 00:32
I really appreciate her for her achievements. But we are the second largest populated country in the world and celebrating on a bronze medal I pitty the situation. Look at china. Even look at NZ which is 1/4th of our one state population who has got more medels. Our politicians will come first in corruption and jumla bazzi if they put a competition for that. Sorry to say this
Azim T.31/07/2021 18:10
India won 1 losing medal which is what a silver medal is and people are going ga-ga over it. No doubt it is a big accomplishment for an athlete. But for a country of more than 1.3 billion and aiming to be a world superpower in the coming years it is a very disappointing performance. Instead of paying crores of rupees after an athlete wins a medal it would be best invested into making the infrastructure from ground up. But I guess politicians don't have time and it does not grabs as many eyeballs as giving rewards of lacs/crores of rupees to an athlete once they are back with a medal.
Jenifa S.31/07/2021 16:34
nng makhol taiko 🤭😂
Rupesh K.31/07/2021 02:56
Congratulations 👏👏👏
Sunil W.30/07/2021 16:16
No one is speaking in this video but still my eyes are fill with tears
Netrananda M.30/07/2021 13:31
True patriotism and excellent welcome .
Wk's S.30/07/2021 12:00
Curfew kidhar he
Yoges R.30/07/2021 04:37
Why India can’t do well in Olympic like China and US? We have 1B people and lots of tax money.
Gin G.29/07/2021 23:22
Moirang singju omlo hia
Prosper O.29/07/2021 22:24
Now this is success 🙌👌♥️♥️
Susy R.29/07/2021 22:16
Proud of you
Dolly K.29/07/2021 18:55
Great girl Never give up
Kumar A.29/07/2021 17:56
Brut in favour of 🇮🇳 wao
Robin S.29/07/2021 17:48
❤️🇮🇳🙏
Ashish C.29/07/2021 16:32
Kitna din k liye