Australia Fans React to India’s Gabba Victory
“We welcome our new overlords...” It’s been one month since India won that historic Test match in Brisbane. Here is how two Aussie podcasters dissected their team’s first loss at the Gabba-toir in over 30 years.
19/02/2021 5:31 AM
225 comments
Kayleigh J.a day
Agnik B.2 days
Dishit B.2 days
Still can't get over it😂
Lochlan D.2 days
gave me a laugh hahah
Ricky F.2 days
This current Indjin team are rubbish. Thrashed by an innings twice in NZ less than a year ago and then beaten at home to a very average english side just recently. To argue that this Indjin team are just too good is to deflect from the fact that this aussie side are pretty damn terrible these days. Maybe not Safrica bad just yet, but certainly no better than Pakistan, sri lanka or Windies
Ashutosh S.2 days
One of the best cricket podcasts ever!!
Keval S.2 days
Tpa Y.3 days
Maybe if we didn't have such a shit captain who couldn't put a strategy into play if his life depended on it, then we may not have lost at the gabba for the first time in over 3 DECADES, to a team we lost a series to last time they were, for the first time EVER! Aus won't start improving until Paine is no longer captain and we have someone with brains in the job
Manish T.3 days
To be honest, I can understand this pain. Aus being best team before, and couldn't even beat India C team that too at Gabba is most shocking scenes It's like India beaten by bangladesh at Eden Garden with their B or C team. Thats how frustrated they feel. I think India did play well, but Aus better India by not playing well at all 🤣
Deepak B.3 days
It's asian century and China doesnt represent us . They represent Wuhan virus 😡 Hum alag h😂 We r indians nd we r just not only asian but a continent on its own ...❤️ bdw Australian dominance will never over.
Vishal S.3 days
the grade cricketer made it to an Indian page.
Shubham K.3 days
Amila P.3 days
Garvit S.3 days
Haha , Auusie dominance is over... 🦵🇮🇳
Ayush A.3 days
I can feel his frustration...but fucking love his frustration...
Mayuresh K.3 days
Sam A.3 days
Chinese come in... That's not for auzi
Akshay R.4 days
guys you've made it to the Indian media! Class acts.
Saurabh C.4 days
Hilarious this.
Vimal T.4 days
Grade cricketer...the best podcast out there!!