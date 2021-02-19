back

Australia Fans React to India’s Gabba Victory

“We welcome our new overlords...” It’s been one month since India won that historic Test match in Brisbane. Here is how two Aussie podcasters dissected their team’s first loss at the Gabba-toir in over 30 years.

19/02/2021 5:31 AM
  • 646.3K
  • 625

225 comments

  • Kayleigh J.
    a day

  • Agnik B.
    2 days

  • Dishit B.
    2 days

    Still can't get over it😂

  • Lochlan D.
    2 days

    gave me a laugh hahah

  • Ricky F.
    2 days

    This current Indjin team are rubbish. Thrashed by an innings twice in NZ less than a year ago and then beaten at home to a very average english side just recently. To argue that this Indjin team are just too good is to deflect from the fact that this aussie side are pretty damn terrible these days. Maybe not Safrica bad just yet, but certainly no better than Pakistan, sri lanka or Windies

  • Ashutosh S.
    2 days

    One of the best cricket podcasts ever!!

  • Keval S.
    2 days

  • Tpa Y.
    3 days

    Maybe if we didn't have such a shit captain who couldn't put a strategy into play if his life depended on it, then we may not have lost at the gabba for the first time in over 3 DECADES, to a team we lost a series to last time they were, for the first time EVER! Aus won't start improving until Paine is no longer captain and we have someone with brains in the job

  • Manish T.
    3 days

    To be honest, I can understand this pain. Aus being best team before, and couldn't even beat India C team that too at Gabba is most shocking scenes It's like India beaten by bangladesh at Eden Garden with their B or C team. Thats how frustrated they feel. I think India did play well, but Aus better India by not playing well at all 🤣

  • Deepak B.
    3 days

    It's asian century and China doesnt represent us . They represent Wuhan virus 😡 Hum alag h😂 We r indians nd we r just not only asian but a continent on its own ...❤️ bdw Australian dominance will never over.

  • Vishal S.
    3 days

    the grade cricketer made it to an Indian page.

  • Shubham K.
    3 days

  • Amila P.
    3 days

  • Garvit S.
    3 days

    Haha , Auusie dominance is over... 🦵🇮🇳

  • Ayush A.
    3 days

    I can feel his frustration...but fucking love his frustration...

  • Mayuresh K.
    3 days

  • Sam A.
    3 days

    Chinese come in... That's not for auzi

  • Akshay R.
    4 days

    guys you've made it to the Indian media! Class acts.

  • Saurabh C.
    4 days

    Hilarious this.

  • Vimal T.
    4 days

    Grade cricketer...the best podcast out there!!

