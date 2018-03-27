Ball-Tampering Scandal Rocks Australian Cricket Team

Australian cricket team captain Steve Smith is on a sticky wicket.
Haseen A.03/28/2018 01:56
Bad day for cricket
Zulfiqar K.03/27/2018 20:35
Shocking news for every cricket lover and Smith fans.
Sagar S.03/27/2018 20:30
Australian r clever and they r doing this from years but this time they failed.
Amir M.03/27/2018 20:22
hate india
Sanjay P.03/27/2018 20:11
Really disgusting as expected.... They can do anything to win a game...
Sawara A.03/27/2018 19:33
IPL 😂😂😂 wo kia hota he bhaee😂😂😂 fixing jahn hoti woha Khan
Siddhant K.03/27/2018 19:28
...
Muaveya I.03/27/2018 18:01
da halat d kam kasan chy ratla ipl ta pela na pa fixing ke walekaly sho .. Bya om khalak khbry kae hahahahahah mashuman
Alizay K.03/27/2018 17:58
ipl walon ka PSL jaisa level he nahi!
Ayesha S.03/27/2018 17:51
why did he even do it? 😕
Jaswanth R.03/27/2018 17:37
Cha this guy is compairing steve smith with virat kohli.kohli is far better than smith.he is just a test player.but virat he is 3 formats player with average 50.even in test also he is not compared with virat.australia mostly plays the test matches more so thats why smith is getting more records.india plays the less test matches and they play odi and t20 more
Prateek V.03/27/2018 17:28
Inki coach Deepika Padukone Ko banao.....jo ye sikha sake...Haro to Hari pan izzat mat utaro....ok sorry I know Ganda tha😂😅
Khuram S.03/27/2018 17:24
Nice
Akhtar K.03/27/2018 17:15
Nice
Rizwan M.03/27/2018 17:04
Steve Smith should be ban for 5 year also Warner
Umar S.03/27/2018 16:58
Shameful act
Syed A.03/27/2018 16:51
ghrooor ka sar neecha 😑
Haji S.03/27/2018 16:50
Xoxo
Noman A.03/27/2018 16:48
Great cricketer
Zaffar H.03/27/2018 16:34
Shame on you....