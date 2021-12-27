back
Bhajji Signs Off
Over 700 international wickets and 23 years later, one of India's greatest spinners hung up his boots. Here's what Harbhajan said in his retirement speech...
27/12/2021 3:13 PM
53 comments
Harcharansingh B.04/01/2022 17:48
Turbanator Harbhajan Singhji
Sourav S.04/01/2022 16:50
Love you.. bhajji ❤️🇮🇳
Naveen K.04/01/2022 16:32
Love you pa ji
Dibyendu C.03/01/2022 22:10
Great player
Abhay K.03/01/2022 04:27
Bhaji you are great bollwer
Prasanta D.02/01/2022 18:09
Joy kisan
Prasanta D.02/01/2022 18:09
All my
Mukeshdhiman K.02/01/2022 16:20
Nice player paaji
Muhammad F.02/01/2022 15:14
You also never forgot Shahid afridi 4 sixer in test
Hiren G.02/01/2022 14:50
Champion bowler Bhajji bhai
Sandeep K.02/01/2022 14:09
WaheGuru ji Mehar kare
Ram K.02/01/2022 12:29
Love you sir good luck in future
Harun A.01/01/2022 22:50
Love you bhajii
Himanshu J.01/01/2022 10:55
Love your spirit bhajji bhai...you are the icon of indian cricket ..stay blessed always
Vijay L.01/01/2022 10:09
Very nice 👌👌 good by bhagi
Ketan B.01/01/2022 09:48
Congratulations all the best
Ganpat P.31/12/2021 15:41
Paaji tujhe great sar
Raja S.31/12/2021 10:13
All d best for next assignment dear stay blessed 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼
Rupedra N.31/12/2021 07:00
Great decision
Santanu M.31/12/2021 06:56
We love you Bhajji we always remember you