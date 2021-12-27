back

Bhajji Signs Off

Over 700 international wickets and 23 years later, one of India's greatest spinners hung up his boots. Here's what Harbhajan said in his retirement speech...

27/12/2021 3:13 PM
  • 95.7K
  • 56

Sports

53 comments

  • Harcharansingh B.
    04/01/2022 17:48

    Turbanator Harbhajan Singhji

  • Sourav S.
    04/01/2022 16:50

    Love you.. bhajji ❤️🇮🇳

  • Naveen K.
    04/01/2022 16:32

    Love you pa ji

  • Dibyendu C.
    03/01/2022 22:10

    Great player

  • Abhay K.
    03/01/2022 04:27

    Bhaji you are great bollwer

  • Prasanta D.
    02/01/2022 18:09

    Joy kisan

  • Prasanta D.
    02/01/2022 18:09

    All my

  • Mukeshdhiman K.
    02/01/2022 16:20

    Nice player paaji

  • Muhammad F.
    02/01/2022 15:14

    You also never forgot Shahid afridi 4 sixer in test

  • Hiren G.
    02/01/2022 14:50

    Champion bowler Bhajji bhai

  • Sandeep K.
    02/01/2022 14:09

    WaheGuru ji Mehar kare

  • Ram K.
    02/01/2022 12:29

    Love you sir good luck in future

  • Harun A.
    01/01/2022 22:50

    Love you bhajii

  • Himanshu J.
    01/01/2022 10:55

    Love your spirit bhajji bhai...you are the icon of indian cricket ..stay blessed always

  • Vijay L.
    01/01/2022 10:09

    Very nice 👌👌 good by bhagi

  • Ketan B.
    01/01/2022 09:48

    Congratulations all the best

  • Ganpat P.
    31/12/2021 15:41

    Paaji tujhe great sar

  • Raja S.
    31/12/2021 10:13

    All d best for next assignment dear stay blessed 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼

  • Rupedra N.
    31/12/2021 07:00

    Great decision

  • Santanu M.
    31/12/2021 06:56

    We love you Bhajji we always remember you

