Blast From The Past: Yuvraj Re-Enacts His Six 6s

6 6 6 6 6 6! Relive the unforgettable Stuart Broad over from the 2007 World T20 match, in Yuvi style... 🏏

24/09/2021 12:00 PM
  • 61.6K
  • 40

Sports

27 comments

  • Mru M.
    4 hours

    Big fan of yuvi but this is a degrading his own heroics!

  • آصف ل.
    4 hours

    From Heroic to Childish.

  • Santosh B.
    4 hours

    Bhai sach m tera face match kr rha hai..😁

  • Shitij R.
    5 hours

    Haan Tera Kaam toh samajh aa reha hai

  • Shitij R.
    6 hours

    Hahahhahaha...legendary stuff 😅👌

  • Sandeep A.
    6 hours

    Next video should be yuvraj bowling Mascarenhas

  • Suchandra V.
    7 hours

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=406787027469388&id=100044142834168

  • Birender S.
    8 hours

    Ab to kahin bhi daale, 2 aur kha k hi jayega... Loved ittttt 😂😂😂

  • Ram P.
    8 hours

    Bike helmet

  • Shailendra S.
    8 hours

    ❤❤❤❤

  • Viswanath V.
    8 hours

    Legendary

  • Imon H.
    8 hours

    So he had to look at his watch to find out the remaining overs?

  • Pritam S.
    9 hours

    Yuvi the champ

  • Abdullah Q.
    9 hours

    yar too good 😂😂

  • Fahad Z.
    9 hours

    Love from Pakistan

  • Binit P.
    10 hours

    thank me later ❤️

  • Bharat S.
    10 hours

    Indians have been teaching your ppl proper life lessons and yet u try to meddle with us 😂😂😂

  • Dipak S.
    10 hours

    Loved it 😍

  • কুমার জ.
    10 hours

    Look at his body shape🤢🤢it feel's terrible when i heard he has represent india🥱

  • Shubhankar P.
    10 hours

    Evergreen moment