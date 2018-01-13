back

Blind Cricket world cup

There’s a T20 World Cup for visually impaired cricket players. And India has won it both times.

  • Hareesh P.
    01/18/2018 02:38

    ...just for the acknowledge

  • RAhul B.
    01/15/2018 03:24

    8

  • Abhishek S.
    01/14/2018 18:13

    Hats off

  • Hasnain K.
    01/14/2018 12:59

    😂😂

  • Hardik S.
    01/14/2018 12:50

    Proud of them

  • Aishwarya B.
    01/14/2018 11:35

    Cricket runs in India's blood. The youth does not watch it, they feel it... This video proves that... Very inspiring... God willing, someday someone among them will be playing for our National cricket team... That would be so great

  • Ravi S.
    01/14/2018 10:45

    Gteat

  • Vivek M.
    01/14/2018 10:40

    sidhart

  • Ayush G.
    01/14/2018 10:29

    congratulation to the blind cricket team

  • Kaushik P.
    01/14/2018 10:16

    Jay hind

  • Kotresh B.
    01/14/2018 10:16

    great work.proud to be Indian.

  • Kuldeep S.
    01/14/2018 10:13

    Kamaal he yaar

  • Kïřâń K.
    01/14/2018 09:59

    0:35 .. Its ಕಿರಿಕ್ ಕೀರ್ತಿ. Love u man

  • Salman S.
    01/14/2018 09:40

    Salute and best wishes to all the players

  • Sachin R.
    01/14/2018 09:39

    Congratulations...

  • Anurag G.
    01/14/2018 09:28

    blessing to humanity & never die spirit!

  • Sumeet M.
    01/14/2018 09:26

    what's your excuse

  • Ujjwal C.
    01/14/2018 09:12

    Huge respect for all participants.

  • Thahseen J.
    01/14/2018 08:46

    Great

  • Dzièsésätuø S.
    01/14/2018 08:45

    I heard about this and today I saw t video n m stunt 👌