Blind Paraglider Soars High

Meet India's first blind solo paraglider.

05/03/2018 1:30 AM
Sports

22 comments

  • Varun N.
    05/15/2018 07:08

    this is what I was talking about the other day!

  • Bubul A.
    05/14/2018 15:02

    Nice

  • Ravi P.
    05/14/2018 05:10

    Ohh my god its unbelievable

  • Gaurav A.
    05/13/2018 12:46

    Hats of to this guy!

  • Bijender A.
    05/13/2018 02:10

    Osome

  • Bonnie G.
    05/12/2018 18:58

    Great Man...👍👍👍👍

  • Ashwini C.
    05/12/2018 18:27

    this man😍

  • Shubham S.
    05/11/2018 02:05

    watch this motu

  • Chetan M.
    05/10/2018 18:11

    Amit Gupta ye dekh Bhai....

  • Soumya C.
    05/09/2018 08:01

    life never fails unless you stop trying 😅 see this

  • Utsav G.
    05/08/2018 14:28

    Owsome

  • Thinles G.
    05/08/2018 11:31

    grand salute .....to you.....

  • Akash D.
    05/08/2018 10:52

    Anil Chauhan

  • Shikhar T.
    05/06/2018 11:10

    check out Kaushik at 0:11

  • Subin M.
    05/06/2018 05:09

    Great

  • Nagashri S.
    05/06/2018 04:10

    Hats off

  • Dhiraj J.
    05/05/2018 12:05

    Remember him?

  • Tarick S.
    05/05/2018 03:23

    Salute to this superhero and all the best to him.

  • Tushar B.
    05/04/2018 23:49

    Superman!!

  • Paras R.
    05/04/2018 19:52

    fyi , i= inspiration