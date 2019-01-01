Changing the Shape of Bodybuilding

What does a bodybuilder look like? These three Indians aren't what you might expect.
22 comments
Raj S.07/02/2019 10:35
PLEASE PLEASE if you have the resources somebody out there sponsor these people.
Hashim H.06/29/2019 07:22
Majiziya Bhanu 💪💪💪
Mur S.06/29/2019 07:01
😍❤️💪❤️😍
Vignesh W.03/08/2019 05:48
Wowwww amazing human beings
Asif J.01/23/2019 04:42
Happy birthday
Ahzam R.01/13/2019 08:01
So they don't want to sponsor her because she wears Hijab. And then say there is no discrimination.
Sultan B.01/13/2019 07:29
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=385687352003854&id=100016877765903
Nasir J.01/12/2019 17:58
Saluto
Jotiba S.01/03/2019 16:13
Amezing
Ankit D.01/02/2019 13:08
I was going to tag you. But you have already watched it. Anyway ._. watch it again.
Gurpreet B.01/02/2019 06:49
🙏
Prashant K.01/02/2019 03:44
Name of song
دأوس ح.01/01/2019 15:39
This is the best page! ❤️
Vishnuratha P.01/01/2019 09:25
K you r representing country fine.after tat wat
Nitish P.01/01/2019 05:25
..wen u gonna inspire all.. waiting waiting
Mohammed I.01/01/2019 04:52
👍🏻👌
Jamsheer P.01/01/2019 04:43
❤️
Petr D.01/01/2019 04:40
The struggles are appreciable, but the hijab or the lack of it should not be a defining factor of anything. It is a piece of cloth which one wears because they believe blindly in an Arab God. Nothing to celebrate or bring to anybody's attention. The girl's hardworking and determination is to be appreciated. The hijab has nothing to do with it.
Mohit A.01/01/2019 04:10
It's not that she was not funded because of Hijab, many other athletes faced the same situation of lack in funds regardless of religion, and they are Forced to do some other job.
Vyshakh P.01/01/2019 03:17
Wtf ? Where did you had these fake information about last girl ? 120 km to try a nearby gym ? Don't spread faltu info guys