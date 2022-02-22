back
Coach Dravid’s two cents on Saha saga
"He deserved honesty and clarity." Rahul Dravid dead-bats criticism from Wriddhiman Saha who was urged to quit his Test career.
22/02/2022 1:19 PMupdated: 22/02/2022 8:30 PM
334 comments
Manas R.11 hours
That's how it should be done and you did exactly the same...A true leader...!
Venkatramana H.11 hours
Abhishek K.13 hours
Anirudh S.13 hours
Proud to be your fan Rahul Dravid Sir!!!❤️
Saurav A.13 hours
I heard Md. Kaif saying once that when he was out of form and dropped from the team entirely, Dravid called him as his captain and told him why's and what of the situation. Kaif was happy to have those conversations. He had this habit of talking to the players on why they are being dropped and discussing their future plans with them as a responsible leader when he was captain. So many players appreciated this but some time he got abused too as he recalled in his interview and funnily added to himself there is no need of doing this but why do i do this? It's inspiring to find a person who follow their beliefs and walk the talk. An absolute LEGEND 👏 Rahul Dravid!!
Ramu C.17 hours
That's why he is called as Gentlemen of Cricket.. Still few outdated players tries to put him down through their junks but as usual Rahul Sir showing his grit and determination..
Prateek G.20 hours
Anirban D.21 hours
Intention may have been true but he overstepped his line. This discussion was supposed to be done by selection committee chairman and not the coach.
Azaz A.21 hours
bhao this is called clarity of mind and respecting other opinion missed in our management and people
Vishal S.a day
Rahul Dravid is Honest , calm & supporting person.
Sagar H.a day
Every Word of him made us believe the fact that He is Honestly the best India has ever produced till now. What a strong face response. Leaders are not those who take decisions behind the scenes. 🔥
Jerome M.a day
Please remember.. this is Rahul Dravid and not some stalwarts who wanted repect from every Indian citizen and will not contribute post retirement..
Anand B.a day
Gitu M.a day
Nithun D.a day
37...ho gya ha aur kitna crckt khelaga upr sa kun sa na aacha tst average ha only 29 in 40 test...bst ha rtrmnt leena...nya plyr moka mil na chaiya...
Kedar K.a day
I think according to Rahul sir performance is not important, age is
কৌস্তভ ঘ.a day
Very outspoken and honest person. If you are thinking about future then you will admire him and respect his decision. If you are going with sentiment then it's different. It's all about our mind-set.
Eastoways T.a day
Saha has no place in the team unless Pant retires.. He should walk away gracefully instead of blaming the coach.
Rahul S.a day
There can never be any individual as dignified as Rahul Dravid in the Indian cricket ever.
Ranjana J.a day
Fantastic, honest, very humble and clear in his thoughts ...Mr.Rahul Dravid true gentleman 👏