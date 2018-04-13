back

Dara Singh joins pro wrestling hall of fame

This professional wrestling superstar is the first Indian to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Sports

111 comments

  • Kamlesh Y.
    10/14/2019 19:19

    Thanks

  • Farhan B.
    11/19/2018 03:50

    Proud

  • Ranjan C.
    04/21/2018 06:50

    the original Thunder.

  • Sunny K.
    04/20/2018 13:52

    Nice

  • Adil H.
    04/20/2018 09:27

    Did WWE mentioned this or am i first to know it after weeks post Wrestlemania ???

  • Saikat K.
    04/20/2018 08:39

    So he went from a "REAL" wrestler to "FAKE" wrestler. And we are proud of that??

  • Johny G.
    04/20/2018 06:32

    Great darasing

  • Amit Z.
    04/20/2018 04:27

    True he man

  • Amit Z.
    04/20/2018 04:27

    The legend

  • Anand Y.
    04/20/2018 01:07

    No one can beat DARA SINGH

  • Sofia K.
    04/19/2018 21:38

  • Rahul D.
    04/19/2018 17:29

    Grand Salute him..the power of 🇮🇳️🇮🇳️🇮🇳️

  • Kabir B.
    04/19/2018 16:33

    Legend...

  • Devanshu S.
    04/19/2018 15:57

    Jai shree ram

  • Mayadhar R.
    04/19/2018 15:50

    Dara Singh is our Indian WWE Star.

  • Vigya P.
    04/19/2018 11:54

    tujhe pata tha?

  • Manish R.
    04/19/2018 11:42

    Did he won any championships?

  • Vaibhav P.
    04/19/2018 08:22

    Chacha bhale hi rock hon tumhare pr tauji toh yahi hain😂😂�kar

  • Srk S.
    04/19/2018 05:36

    Bahut acche lagte ho who Sundar lag rahe ho

  • Aditya D.
    04/19/2018 05:14

    ,b I have