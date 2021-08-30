back
Devendra Jhajharia: India's Greatest Paralympian
A silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics today completes the hat-trick for javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia. Here’s what he had to say before his departure for the games…
30/08/2021 5:27 PM
- 24.9K
- 935
- 6
5 comments
Bull N.a day
weldon team india
Vishwanth V.a day
God bless
हर्ष श.2 days
I sometimes wonder that had it not been for their disabilities, would they have been good enough to represent India at Olympics? I mean Jhajharia throws 65 metres or so at an average. Without a disability, he might have thrown 75 metres at best. He would have had to live under Neeraj Chopra's shadow. But in paralympics, he is a legend and a star!! 😊
Sonal B.2 days
Surely Deserves Padma Sri ... Hats off to you!
Brut India2 days
Indian athletes have put their best-ever performance in the history of Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Who are the people behind the medals? https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-58339652