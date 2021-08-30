back

Devendra Jhajharia: India's Greatest Paralympian

A silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics today completes the hat-trick for javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia. Here’s what he had to say before his departure for the games…

30/08/2021 5:27 PM
  • 24.9K
  • 6

And even more

  1. 3:38

    How Avani Lekhara Reached The Top

  2. 3:21

    Devendra Jhajharia: India's Greatest Paralympian

  3. 4:26

    Hockey: A Homecoming

  4. 6:32

    Indian Youth Riding High On BMX

  5. 3:54

    The CV of Suresh Raina

  6. 1:53

    Neeraj Chopra Speaks Up

5 comments

  • Bull N.
    a day

    weldon team india

  • Vishwanth V.
    a day

    God bless

  • हर्ष श.
    2 days

    I sometimes wonder that had it not been for their disabilities, would they have been good enough to represent India at Olympics? I mean Jhajharia throws 65 metres or so at an average. Without a disability, he might have thrown 75 metres at best. He would have had to live under Neeraj Chopra's shadow. But in paralympics, he is a legend and a star!! 😊

  • Sonal B.
    2 days

    Surely Deserves Padma Sri ... Hats off to you!

  • Brut India
    2 days

    Indian athletes have put their best-ever performance in the history of Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Who are the people behind the medals? https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-58339652