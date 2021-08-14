back
Devendra Jhajharia: Journey Of An Unsung Champion
Years before Neeraj Chopra, another Indian javelin thrower won golds for India at the biggest stage. If you knew his story, you would never forget who Devendra Jhajharia is...
14/08/2021 5:27 AM
- 96.5K
- 2.6K
- 16
15 comments
Ayushi R.a day
❤️
Chirantan D.3 days
Salute sir
Sangita D.3 days
👍👍🚩🇮🇳
Deepa B.4 days
U r a great athletic ,congratulations and don't loose hopes v need another gold medal from u in next Olympic Games🤸♀️🥇🏆
Nishat A.4 days
Legend
Rajesh S.4 days
Hi
Ravindra P.5 days
champion never giveup whether they remember or not by anyone. It's doesn't matter every one want credit but it hard to see darker side.
Zamir S.5 days
✊
Pooja G.5 days
As we celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let's take pride in National Anthem: Sing & Upload it on rashtragaan.in Videos will be merged/shown on 15 August 2021
Dharmadhikari S.5 days
Immense respect
Nilanjan S.5 days
I love you brother..you are a champ
Mangai T.5 days
Why was that acknowledged....2 Gold Medals???
Qazi E.5 days
Congrats india winning Gold medal after 18 years . 🙂
David V.5 days
Soon we will forget Neeraj also
Brut India6 days
Though para athletes were largely neglected in India for a long time, things have started to change since the Paralympics in Rio back in 2016. India had sent their biggest contingent till then – 19 athletes in five sports—and returned with a record haul. Get to know them here: https://twitter.com/Media_SAI/status/1426190527658029074