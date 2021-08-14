back

Devendra Jhajharia: Journey Of An Unsung Champion

Years before Neeraj Chopra, another Indian javelin thrower won golds for India at the biggest stage. If you knew his story, you would never forget who Devendra Jhajharia is...

14/08/2021 5:27 AM
  • 96.5K
  • 16

And even more

  1. 3:27

    Neeraj Chopra: Beyond The Olympics

  2. 3:00

    Olympics Inspire Kids Across The World

  3. 2:37

    Meet Raji Ashok: Chennai's Star Auto Driver!

  4. 14:46

    The Dream Climb At Kokankada

  5. 3:10

    Gladson Peters: The One Man Band From India

  6. 3:23

    Devendra Jhajharia: Journey Of An Unsung Champion

15 comments

  • Ayushi R.
    a day

    ❤️

  • Chirantan D.
    3 days

    Salute sir

  • Sangita D.
    3 days

    👍👍🚩🇮🇳

  • Deepa B.
    4 days

    U r a great athletic ,congratulations and don't loose hopes v need another gold medal from u in next Olympic Games🤸‍♀️🥇🏆

  • Nishat A.
    4 days

    Legend

  • Rajesh S.
    4 days

    Hi

  • Ravindra P.
    5 days

    champion never giveup whether they remember or not by anyone. It's doesn't matter every one want credit but it hard to see darker side.

  • Zamir S.
    5 days

  • Pooja G.
    5 days

    As we celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let's take pride in National Anthem: Sing & Upload it on rashtragaan.in Videos will be merged/shown on 15 August 2021

  • Dharmadhikari S.
    5 days

    Immense respect

  • Nilanjan S.
    5 days

    I love you brother..you are a champ

  • Mangai T.
    5 days

    Why was that acknowledged....2 Gold Medals???

  • Qazi E.
    5 days

    Congrats india winning Gold medal after 18 years . 🙂

  • David V.
    5 days

    Soon we will forget Neeraj also

  • Brut India
    6 days

    Though para athletes were largely neglected in India for a long time, things have started to change since the Paralympics in Rio back in 2016. India had sent their biggest contingent till then – 19 athletes in five sports—and returned with a record haul. Get to know them here: https://twitter.com/Media_SAI/status/1426190527658029074