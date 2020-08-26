back
Dhoni On The 2007 World Cup Loss
He’s a hero to millions now. But after a disastrous run in the 2007 World Cup, Dhoni also faced a lot of heat from his fans. He opened up about the controversy in 2016 while promoting “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story”.
08/26/2020 6:57 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 10:12 AM
37 comments
Arnika R.17 hours
Arnika R.17 hours
Arnika R.17 hours
Ramesh J.2 days
Great captain fantastic player very cool only MSD💪
Amol B.2 days
Hi such gentle man
Shweta K.2 days
what a legend.
Azam K.3 days
Anurag B.3 days
MS u have An Awesome personality
Aman S.3 days
media ka sthar pehle se hi khrab hai
Manian M.4 days
The money what you get in cricket is huge when it compared with other sports. Indeed these star cricketers are seen as larger than life characters.. See their life style and net worth today.. Come on... Why people didn't do the same hype when we loose in other sports.. More money more pressure... Cricket is more than a sport... Its a commercial & corporate... But of course media will go into every celebrities window to get views/likes/trp rayings... So sad..
Shivangi R.4 days
you r best my dear mahi..
K K.4 days
It's not new with dhoni he was same person since he made his debut we find such people in society who doesn't express love towards others openly I feel he love his wife and daughter more than any body just like others
Mohan C.4 days
Shame on Dhoni not a single word for Sushant
Sheshnath K.4 days
Mahi Tu cricket Ka bhgwan hai
Ahsan K.5 days
He is such a gentleman! Much respect from a Pakistani fan!
Janmejoy M.6 days
Praveen R.6 days
Media want masala. # aaj tak. Boycott aaj tak
Maya D.6 days
Superb.....
Subhabrata G.6 days
Dhoni has shown this courage that the movie should have shown not only his success but also a big failure.This is where Dhoni is different from the others.As a human being,you need to know both the sides of the coin. "দস্যু রত্নাকর থেকে বাল্মীকিতে উত্তরণের স্পর্ধা আছে ধোনির মধ্যে"।
Sahil B.6 days
Even after the shameless behavior and destruction by some Indian plastic fans in 2007 50-50 World Cup debacle, Dhoni shown spine and accepted to be the captain of a young team for T20 cup. That speaks about his courage and determination.