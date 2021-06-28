back
Dravid Fans Rejoice Lanka Assignment
Rahul Dravid joining the team to Sri Lanka spread loud cheers around India. But why is The Wall so dearly loved as a coach?
28/06/2021 4:57 PM
11 comments
Bablo S.10 hours
They can't appoint to Vinod Kambli they ruined the carrier of the most dedicated and wonderful player of cricket but uplifted many folds of other non performing player this is the realty of self declared hindu upper castes people who does not place to the suitable but to the favors ones with convenience of their self communities.
Abhijit S.a day
The Great Wall Of India ❤️❤️
Sudhanshu R.a day
lo
John T.a day
Fuck your fucking Indian cricket
Jyotirmoy M.a day
Finally Sourav Ganguly has taken real from of intense decision . Remove that RS from all formats , his over heroism will cause many loose in future .
Taqui H.2 days
strict and disciplined coaches can't go well with Virat, it happened with Ani Kumble.
Brut India2 days
The Indian team left for Sri Lanka: https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/under-coach-rahul-dravid-shikhar-dhawan-led-team-india-leaves-for-sri-lanka-101624869121789.html
Venkatesh B.2 days
It's High Time we missed..Let's chant Dravid Dravid....Dravid Dravid..Dravid Dravid
Jackson Ben2 days
Gautam B.2 days
Mervelus selection.as a manger.cum,cool,also dignity.
Mohammed M.2 days
Ye kaisi desh bhakti hai players ki jo other country ke coach bankar apni hi country ko harane ki planning karte hai. Inkey wafadari ke liye medals bi diye jaate hai wa ji wa.