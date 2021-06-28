back

Dravid Fans Rejoice Lanka Assignment

Rahul Dravid joining the team to Sri Lanka spread loud cheers around India. But why is The Wall so dearly loved as a coach?

28/06/2021 4:57 PM
  • 40.1K
  • 11

11 comments

  • Bablo S.
    10 hours

    They can't appoint to Vinod Kambli they ruined the carrier of the most dedicated and wonderful player of cricket but uplifted many folds of other non performing player this is the realty of self declared hindu upper castes people who does not place to the suitable but to the favors ones with convenience of their self communities.

  • Abhijit S.
    a day

    The Great Wall Of India ❤️❤️

  • Sudhanshu R.
    a day

    lo

  • John T.
    a day

    Fuck your fucking Indian cricket

  • Jyotirmoy M.
    a day

    Finally Sourav Ganguly has taken real from of intense decision . Remove that RS from all formats , his over heroism will cause many loose in future .

  • Taqui H.
    2 days

    strict and disciplined coaches can't go well with Virat, it happened with Ani Kumble.

  • Brut India
    2 days

    The Indian team left for Sri Lanka: https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/under-coach-rahul-dravid-shikhar-dhawan-led-team-india-leaves-for-sri-lanka-101624869121789.html

  • Venkatesh B.
    2 days

    It's High Time we missed..Let's chant Dravid Dravid....Dravid Dravid..Dravid Dravid

  • Jackson Ben
    2 days

  • Gautam B.
    2 days

    Mervelus selection.as a manger.cum,cool,also dignity.

  • Mohammed M.
    2 days

    Ye kaisi desh bhakti hai players ki jo other country ke coach bankar apni hi country ko harane ki planning karte hai. Inkey wafadari ke liye medals bi diye jaate hai wa ji wa.