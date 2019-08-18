back

Dutee Chand Creates History, Again

Dutee Chand wins gold at World Universiade in Napoli, and as the first Indian woman athlete to do so creates history, again. 🥇🌈

07/11/2019 4:57 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 8:21 AM
  • 224.1k
  • 106

95 comments

  • Srita B.
    08/18/2019 14:08

    Congratulations

  • Deepak S.
    08/10/2019 03:48

    Congratulations

  • Dilip K.
    08/05/2019 12:02

    If you can' help her at least don't pull her down. It will help to achieve her goal.

  • Pratapchand M.
    07/29/2019 15:27

    U r a legend in true sense n proud of India.well done!!

  • Chemurusuresh
    07/29/2019 13:27

    👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

  • Ramonito V.
    07/25/2019 14:35

    No one can put a good person down! Keep it up and be proud of what you are. You have given enough pride for your country.

  • Badal P.
    07/24/2019 13:54

    Congratulations

  • Jatinder S.
    07/23/2019 18:30

    Champion

  • Noddy S.
    07/23/2019 17:29

    Congratulations champion Chand ✌❤

  • Ajay K.
    07/23/2019 07:58

    Well done..

  • Sunil S.
    07/23/2019 01:20

    Keep going lady. Don't stop.

  • Girish B.
    07/21/2019 16:06

    Congrats

  • Vandana D.
    07/21/2019 12:14

    Great ma'am

  • Pramila H.
    07/20/2019 17:14

    Congrats

  • Saurabh S.
    07/20/2019 14:48

    She is an Indian first

  • Prashant S.
    07/20/2019 14:37

    Hearties Congratulations. Proud of you.

  • Yogesh N.
    07/19/2019 23:26

    जय सेवा

  • Yogesh N.
    07/19/2019 23:25

    आदिवासी सलाम

  • Xue-Jun Z.
    07/19/2019 16:30

    Gay? She’s a man?

  • Muhammad S.
    07/19/2019 12:49

    Well Done!!!

