back
Dutee Chand Creates History, Again
Dutee Chand wins gold at World Universiade in Napoli, and as the first Indian woman athlete to do so creates history, again. 🥇🌈
07/11/2019 4:57 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 8:21 AM
- 224.1k
- 5.6k
- 106
95 comments
Srita B.08/18/2019 14:08
Congratulations
Deepak S.08/10/2019 03:48
Congratulations
Dilip K.08/05/2019 12:02
If you can' help her at least don't pull her down. It will help to achieve her goal.
Pratapchand M.07/29/2019 15:27
U r a legend in true sense n proud of India.well done!!
Chemurusuresh07/29/2019 13:27
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
Ramonito V.07/25/2019 14:35
No one can put a good person down! Keep it up and be proud of what you are. You have given enough pride for your country.
Badal P.07/24/2019 13:54
Congratulations
Jatinder S.07/23/2019 18:30
Champion
Noddy S.07/23/2019 17:29
Congratulations champion Chand ✌❤
Ajay K.07/23/2019 07:58
Well done..
Sunil S.07/23/2019 01:20
Keep going lady. Don't stop.
Girish B.07/21/2019 16:06
Congrats
Vandana D.07/21/2019 12:14
Great ma'am
Pramila H.07/20/2019 17:14
Congrats
Saurabh S.07/20/2019 14:48
She is an Indian first
Prashant S.07/20/2019 14:37
Hearties Congratulations. Proud of you.
Yogesh N.07/19/2019 23:26
जय सेवा
Yogesh N.07/19/2019 23:25
आदिवासी सलाम
Xue-Jun Z.07/19/2019 16:30
Gay? She’s a man?
Muhammad S.07/19/2019 12:49
Well Done!!!