Dutee Chand On Making History

While we were busy dealing with the World Cup loss, Dutee Chand was busy running for gold.
127 comments
Naresh T.08/20/2019 03:17
Congratulations
MN R.08/20/2019 01:03
জয় হিন্দ জয় হিন্দ জয় হিন্দ
Sasmita P.08/19/2019 17:54
Great congratulations to all
Tsewang M.08/19/2019 02:48
Good keep it up
Sarat M.08/18/2019 17:59
Good
Deepak J.08/18/2019 01:28
अभिनंदन
Trikal K.08/17/2019 15:37
Congratulation
Basappa M.08/16/2019 14:20
Congratulation
Shrey K.08/16/2019 11:06
Congratulations
Venkatesh A.08/16/2019 09:00
She is not gay
Rajnikant V.08/16/2019 07:37
Congratulations
Mina S.08/16/2019 02:39
Congratulations chand
Shankar M.08/15/2019 18:40
Best wishes
Rajib S.08/15/2019 14:29
Congratulations
Indra S.08/15/2019 10:42
Congratulations
Rajesh S.08/15/2019 04:19
Jai hind jai bharat
Babai D.08/12/2019 14:11
Congratulations
Abedul L.08/10/2019 16:01
⁷
Sandeep T.08/06/2019 17:19
Congratulations
Naushad K.08/06/2019 09:36
Cricket is a commercial sport the players, the BCCI, TV channels, brands all rake in the money. Athletes, hockey team, football, basketball and other games we are getting great results are being ignored.