Financial Crunch Drives Athlete To Tears

This soft tennis player broke down after she ran out of money to pay for her travel to represent India at the World Championships.
1305 comments
Babeng T.12/10/2019 02:45
India only focus in cricket game
Mokdan W.10/18/2019 11:18
Where is sports minister of India (India means Hindustaan)
Christina W.10/18/2019 05:08
Stupid goverment. Can not understand why not support these young generations
Van V.10/18/2019 01:42
same story with the 2 wrestling sisters (from the true to life story that I've watched) Indian Government don't support sports specially female athletes 😢😔
Abdul G.10/17/2019 16:37
Poor girl with big dream
Sonu N.10/16/2019 22:39
Aww poor child .. Pathetic Indian politics and people who abuse these kids ...
Ma C.10/16/2019 21:25
that’s the cruel reality of poor athletes..when they achieve glory, everyone joins the wagon..but when financial help is needed, all of them turn their back..sad but true😔
Haribahadur G.10/16/2019 15:46
govt help to her
Sana Z.10/15/2019 22:26
Bus publicity stunts karwa lo in namonay jesi shaklo wale politicians se.......kiu ana ee kiu parta h social media pe? Tax ka pesa kiya inki sharab or ayashi k liye hota h? Ye bachi haar k aye ya jeet kar isko har bar respect k sath fund milna chaiye........ab iske name pe siyasat k liye kuch log phir b sharam nai karay gy......
Luzviminda A.10/15/2019 10:37
Politics a big role in here
Gaurav S.10/15/2019 02:39
I am happy to see use of social media here that led her to china.
Gaurav S.10/15/2019 02:38
It was heaetbreaking to see talent being seized from making India proud. At least Sports federation should be not biased and corruption free. In thia country of 125 Billion i am sure we had many talents better than those who rep india currently. Only the one who is rich and has political influence is promoted.
DI B.10/14/2019 14:48
Fucking stupid hipocrit indian society help that poor girl ...where is the "right thing" here ?
Bhushan M.10/14/2019 14:38
God bless u.
Yuvraj S.10/14/2019 08:49
Shame on this pathetic system..
Michele J.10/14/2019 02:10
Was she refused funds because she’s a minority in that country? There’s a lot of jealous and envious ppl around this young lady. But, what God has for her can’t no one stop it. Not one soul.
Michele J.10/14/2019 02:10
Was she refused funds because she’s a minority in that country? There’s a lot of jealous and envious ppl around this young lady. But, what God has for her can’t no one stop it. Not one soul.
Virginia W.10/13/2019 23:03
That sucks....
NT W.10/13/2019 14:33
Kiren Rijiju
Gracious W.10/13/2019 12:50
Modiji Don't mind her ...Focuz upon DhirbhaiAmbani foundation ...we need Billionaire's Not Beggers