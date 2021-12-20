back
Fit And Fabulous: Meet Kiran Dembla
In her 30s, she decided to be a bodybuilder and train celebrities! But it wasn’t an easy journey…This is Kiran Dembla’s “Story of Himmat.” 🏋🏽♀️💪🏽#ThodiHimmatThodaIodex #DontStopYourselfStopThePain This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
20/12/2021 4:27 AM
64 comments
Ninad J.7 days
Inspiring story. Congratulations 👏
Vicky F.01/01/2022 04:12
💪💪💪💪💪👍
Nayana B.31/12/2021 15:46
😊
Chand H.31/12/2021 14:32
Kabhi female leber dekhi hai kuch nhi ho 🙏
Vinay K.31/12/2021 14:17
Great Inspiration madam
Laishram L.31/12/2021 13:58
motivation
Roshan A.31/12/2021 08:20
Oh wow
RX P.31/12/2021 08:03
ভাই আমার ১৯
Mahesh M.31/12/2021 05:52
https://youtu.be/DaysoCxSRzg
Pandit P.31/12/2021 05:45
watch this
Kapil K.31/12/2021 04:55
Par Inka pati to motu hai...
Karpagam30/12/2021 21:52
💪👍👏 super madam
Rohan K.30/12/2021 18:20
Way to go Girl.You have proved when a women decides she can achieve anything
Sanjeev K.30/12/2021 18:10
Thr. Great. Mem
Partha S.30/12/2021 15:55
Thanks to Steroids
Sundeep B.30/12/2021 15:33
good.
Arundeep C.30/12/2021 12:07
Awesome ❤️❤️
Partha S.30/12/2021 11:07
Naturally this is not possible
Partha S.30/12/2021 11:05
Logoko chu*iya banane se pehele ye batao ki ap natural ho? Main desh ke nagariko se ye kehena chahata hu ki ap log jo vee hoo jaise ve hoo ekdam perfect ho... Kisiko dekh kar wrong wala motivation apne dimag pe maat palo... Exercise karna hain thik hain karo lekin un jaise ban ne ki kosis mat karna kyu ki ye jiski ap video dekh rahi ho ye NATURALLY possible nahi hain.. Ise banane ke liye apko STEROIDS ka injections lagana parega... Aur ve bohut kuch lena parega tab jake aisa fitness possible hain... So, normally gym karo... Running karo lekin aise kisi ki behekawe main maat ayo ❤️ Kuch galat bola to sorry
Geet R.30/12/2021 11:01
Great 👍