Fit And Fabulous: Meet Kiran Dembla

In her 30s, she decided to be a bodybuilder and train celebrities! But it wasn’t an easy journey…This is Kiran Dembla’s “Story of Himmat.” 🏋🏽‍♀️💪🏽#ThodiHimmatThodaIodex #DontStopYourselfStopThePain This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

20/12/2021 4:27 AM
  • 1.2M
  • 102

64 comments

  • Ninad J.
    7 days

    Inspiring story. Congratulations 👏

  • Vicky F.
    01/01/2022 04:12

    💪💪💪💪💪👍

  • Nayana B.
    31/12/2021 15:46

    😊

  • Chand H.
    31/12/2021 14:32

    Kabhi female leber dekhi hai kuch nhi ho 🙏

  • Vinay K.
    31/12/2021 14:17

    Great Inspiration madam

  • Laishram L.
    31/12/2021 13:58

    motivation

  • Roshan A.
    31/12/2021 08:20

    Oh wow

  • RX P.
    31/12/2021 08:03

    ভাই আমার ১৯

  • Mahesh M.
    31/12/2021 05:52

    https://youtu.be/DaysoCxSRzg

  • Pandit P.
    31/12/2021 05:45

    watch this

  • Kapil K.
    31/12/2021 04:55

    Par Inka pati to motu hai...

  • Karpagam
    30/12/2021 21:52

    💪👍👏 super madam

  • Rohan K.
    30/12/2021 18:20

    Way to go Girl.You have proved when a women decides she can achieve anything

  • Sanjeev K.
    30/12/2021 18:10

    Thr. Great. Mem

  • Partha S.
    30/12/2021 15:55

    Thanks to Steroids

  • Sundeep B.
    30/12/2021 15:33

    good.

  • Arundeep C.
    30/12/2021 12:07

    Awesome ❤️❤️

  • Partha S.
    30/12/2021 11:07

    Naturally this is not possible

  • Partha S.
    30/12/2021 11:05

    Logoko chu*iya banane se pehele ye batao ki ap natural ho? Main desh ke nagariko se ye kehena chahata hu ki ap log jo vee hoo jaise ve hoo ekdam perfect ho... Kisiko dekh kar wrong wala motivation apne dimag pe maat palo... Exercise karna hain thik hain karo lekin un jaise ban ne ki kosis mat karna kyu ki ye jiski ap video dekh rahi ho ye NATURALLY possible nahi hain.. Ise banane ke liye apko STEROIDS ka injections lagana parega... Aur ve bohut kuch lena parega tab jake aisa fitness possible hain... So, normally gym karo... Running karo lekin aise kisi ki behekawe main maat ayo ❤️ Kuch galat bola to sorry

  • Geet R.
    30/12/2021 11:01

    Great 👍

