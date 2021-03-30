back

Four MMA Moves You Can Do

Learn four go-to self defence moves from mixed martial arts trainer Siddharth Singh, founder of the Crosstrain Fight Club.

30/03/2021 5:27 AM
  • 62.3K
  • 28

Sports

  1. 3:48

    Four MMA Moves You Can Do

  2. 1:51

    Virat Kohli On When Players Are Out Of Form

  3. 2:29

    India’s First Fencer To Reach The Olympics

  4. 9:26

    Sunil Gavaskar On How Much Cricket Has Changed

  5. 3:05

    Five Indian Cricketers Who Aimed For The Big Screen

  6. 3:37

    R Ashwin On Encouraging Younger Cricketers

25 comments

  • Samuel Y.
    2 days

    if you're having Financial problem then worry no more, DM him privatelyif you're having Financial problem then worry no more, DM him privately

  • Akash S.
    2 days

    Watch UFC and don't peddle such stupidity. In street fights no one actually gives a time to land and rehearse moves. If one is so much worried carry a pepper spray and use it against aggressor Man/Woman.

  • Kamala B.
    3 days

    Now I can't. Think of. An stunt learning now under treatment. But superb move.

  • Sohan S.
    3 days

    Excellent

  • Shamim
    3 days

    I would love to try these on RSS chaddi wearers.

  • Veer J.
    3 days

    Might have trained few weeks at Thailand and became a Local Hero

  • Dibakar G.
    3 days

    That day i was watching a hilarious video. A martial art trainer was teaching us how to hit a guy 100 times in just 1 second 🤦‍♂️

  • Reqsei G.
    3 days

    Jus crush the balls people! Even one can easily use his/her teeth's!!

  • Aritra D.
    3 days

    Ushmeya Majumder

  • Ahad K.
    3 days

    Vlog# 2 | Thailand-Bangkok | Nightlife | Also add me on Instagram: ahad.khan786 https://youtu.be/PbusMfe6Z70

  • Samuel D.
    3 days

    These techniques may not help you if your attacker is taller and heavier than you, in that case you have to hurt him, unless you hurt him you will not be able to defend yourself.

  • Amits H.
    3 days

    Yuck Salman Khan..bloody old goon of Bollywood...

  • Tajinder S.
    3 days

    Interesting tips but only if other person is mannequin itself otherwise other person will not allow you to take over this easily.

  • Hervé F.
    3 days

    Interesting video to fight if someone attack you. That can save your life.

  • Riwoche K.
    4 days

    Once bruce lee said, use everything u have to save urself...

  • Amos G.
    4 days

    What if they bite you?? 🙄

  • Faghir B.
    4 days

    Ultimately the biggest benefit of self-defense for anyone is the fact that there is potentially lifesaving techniques involved in learning. You never know what can happen to you and all too often we say “that could never happen to me” but when it does, better to be prepared. So thanku for this video Brut India 🙌

  • Rajesh S.
    4 days

    Hi ☺️

  • Anil M.
    4 days

    congratulations sir

  • Ganesh P.
    4 days

    I just loved that Rajni and govinda cameo !😂

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.