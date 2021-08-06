back
From A Toxic Home To The Tokyo Olympics
She started playing hockey to escape a difficult life at home. Now, she is part of the Indian women’s hockey team that came tantalisingly close to a historic Olympics medal. Midfielder Neha Goyal spoke to Brut about her journey. 🏑
06/08/2021 6:57 AM
Sugnick M.11/08/2021 16:28
Great to hear from you. Keep it up.
Brian D.09/08/2021 12:31
You have done us proud!! Congratulations!
Marian B.09/08/2021 09:40
Congratulations!
Bhupinder K.09/08/2021 06:19
Congratulations and we are so proud of you, keep it up.
Gaurav V.08/08/2021 20:02
My god, you are too honest and humble. God bless you.
Vaskar P.07/08/2021 06:24
Aap har ek player ki ek se badh kar ek daastan hai jo jaaney par hamare sina garv se bhar jaata hai, bohot mehnat aur qurbani ka fal hai ji aap sab ko saare desh ki pyar aur support mil raha hai. Gold medal🏅 thore ke liye choot gaya toh kya aap saare team ne 130 crore logo ka dil jeet ke aaye ho aur ab toh bas aage hi jaana hai safalta aapki kadam choomegi, Jay Hund
Ritu R.07/08/2021 04:30
Keep on trying.. don't give up... You are bound to succeed keep your emotions for the final wins which you all would get... Best of luck all love you....!!!
SakthiKumaar P.07/08/2021 02:32
PROUD OF YOU NEHA WELL PLAYED KEEP IT UP GOD BLESS YOU AND OUR TEAM🎁🎊🎉🎊🎉🎊🎉🎊🎉🎊🎉🏑🇮🇳💙💛JAI HIND👍👍👍
Bard S.07/08/2021 01:46
Congratulations to Indian women's hockey team...y'all will be forever remembered in the annals of Indian competitive sports...4th place is as good as bronze! I hv also learnt that many of Indian athletes are from poverty stricken families...in the case of Neha it just took a pair of shoes for a star to be born...likewise I believe there are thousands of Nehas out there in the great Indian nation who are just waiting for some kindness and support...hope relevant authorities are aware of this and look for these talents scattered all over the nation and provide them support & guidance without any biasness 🙏🏽
Ruby S.06/08/2021 21:26
Go girls Rock!!
Rajesh S.06/08/2021 19:17
Well played girl ❤️❤️🙏
Pattabhi R.06/08/2021 18:09
Most of the girls fought poverty.Congrats to the team for standing inspiration to many Youngsters
Tamanna U.06/08/2021 15:51
So proud of you Neha. Your an example of hardwork and successful living.We are proud of the whole Women's Hockey Team.
VS M.06/08/2021 15:29
You all are Jansi Ranis Of Indian women Hock team,played like lioness .
Seeta R.06/08/2021 11:31
Love you mom your daughter is very very proud of you....n
David F.06/08/2021 10:58
Indian team played well. You are fourth in the world. Future is bright. Winning and losing is a part of game.
K V.06/08/2021 10:44
Best wishes Indian hockey team 👏🙏
Nauman M.06/08/2021 09:00
Gd luck ... many more medal are in ur way
Waran R.06/08/2021 08:43
You dont hv to talk bad abt your father in the public. You are here in this world because of him. Dont forget that.
Sandhya V.06/08/2021 08:19
Proud of u.....