From ICU To Half-Century: Rizwan's Heroic Innings

What a personality he is, he wants to fight for his country pride. Hat's off Rizwan, you are a real life Hero ❤️
Loads of love for our respected Neighbors 🇮🇳 for showing love and respect for Rizwan and 🇵🇰
Stay Blessed
Regards 🇵🇰 💚 🙏
We are proud of him he is our Hero although we hvnt got trophy but we got Rizwan as an inspiration tht how one should be devoted to his country he is a true Pakistani true Muslim and true sportsman
Love and salute u Rizwan 🇵🇰❤️💪
Perfect
Love u broo
No Doubt, Pakistan cricket team ne mehnat ki.. aur unka performance ground par dikha hai.
All the nice and respectful comments made my day.
Thank you and Thank you my Indian brothers and sisters for the kind words.
I wish and I pray that whatever differences between us end soon so that We may live in peace and harmony forever, Ameen. 🖤
Here we are respecting cricket and appreciating efforts of Pak players but some chutiya Pak fans still trolling India 🤔🤔 maturity level of some Pak fans are still zero ..
Great batsman
The people of Pakistan and their minister were saying that Islam has won in cricket but today look when a Pakistani cricketer cricketer is lying in illness In bed and India's doctor is doing a checkup. India doctor could not even check because pakistan people and minister gave provocative speech about India. But this doctor did the checkup. This is Real humanity.
I'm just very glad to know about how positive indians are in actual and i want to tell you people that we are also very positive hatsoff to the page for posting this ♥️♥️
Thanks for posting+comments>>
एक बात तो सही है। इंडियन टीम बड़े टूर्नामेंट में चोकर्स ही साबित होती है अगर अपने देश से बाहर कही दूसरे देश मे होता है। चूंकि सबसे धनी क्रिकेट बोर्ड होने के चलते अपने देश मे और कभी कभी दूसरे देशों में भी भारतीय टीम के फेवरेबल पिचें बनाई जाती है, ताकि अच्छा परफॉर्म करे। यूएई में भी ऐसा ही था। लेकिन तब भी अच्छा नही खेल पायी। हाँ पाकिस्तान बहुत अच्छा खेला। साला अपने यहां के प्लेयर्स कम एक्टर ज्यादा है। बस आईपीएल में धूम धड़ाका करने वाले।
MASHAALLAH soo proud of u
Respect champ,u r rare asset for ur nation
Mr warrior 🪖 Rizii Bhai
Thanks a lot for sharing good efforts and appreciation around the world. 🇵🇰
🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳
Nautanki gang
Thank you ♥️
