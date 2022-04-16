back
Hardik Pandya on cricket vs. studies debate
"Go and study," says India all-rounder Hardik Pandya when youngsters ask him whether they should choose cricket or study. 🎥: Breakfast with Champions
16/04/2022 8:27 AM
- 142.3K
- 1.3K
- 30
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
20 comments
Junaid K.3 days
Narcissist
Sushil T.4 days
Both brothers full money attitude without low performance.
Mantesh M.4 days
Should remove from team
Mohan R.4 days
too much Attitude... somewhere this will end
Aditya M.4 days
Itne saal ki mehnat, lagan aur dedication....but troll karne ke liye kuch seconds.. Ek cricketer banne ke liye you have to be mentally tough but troll krne ke liye bas ek kharab aur hila hua mansik santulan... Yha tk pahuchne ke liye sir se per tk pura ghis jaata h...but troll krne ke liye sirf kuch ungliyan chahiye...uske baad vo insaan gayab... Guys bhot fark padta h jab trolling hoti h...insaan puri tarah se disturb ho jaata h... So I request you plz whatever they perform on the field...plz don't troll them ❤
Brut India5 days
Catch the full interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XmyZ3K7JMDk
Sajid A.5 days
First go and learn how to treat senior players..
Aniket B.6 days
Overrated player with lots of attitude
Sarita S.6 days
Hardik you are a true inspiration for many youngsters of today. I think you must openly speak about your struggle. Your words convey Hard work is the only key to success.👍
Mishti D.6 days
Respect. Great thought he has. Kids need to study because it will be with them forever.In games you really need to stand out in the crowd.
साइबर य.6 days
Chutiya he can never be in top 5....now he is totally blind because of fame & money..... National matches me injured ipl me fit 😂
Sunny P.6 days
Don't do such kind of videos of shit guys There are more informative things to do
Danial Y.6 days
immature talking sense👀😨
Magz R.6 days
Seriously? Brut India. You had no one else to profile and interview. Have to stop following you now. 🤦♂️
Meenu S.6 days
Hopeless character
Muhsin B.6 days
What ace, he is a 20 /20 league player, below average player.
Aditya T.6 days
Immature baby
Jai B.6 days
Not a new story ji
Sameer B.6 days
Bhai ko IPL ne upar kiya hai...International ke to L lageh
क्रांति ज.6 days
📲एक फोन आप की जिंदगी बना सकता है | +91-9799889651 ►खोया प्यार पाए, ►प्रेम विवाह, ►शादी मे समस्या, ►ग्रह कलेश, ►काल सर्प दोष, ►पति पत्नी मे अनबन, ►सौतन से छुटकारा, ►पारिवारिक समस्या, ►किया कराया, ►खिलाया पिलाया, ►मांगलिक ►दोष,► तिल दोष, ►वीजा आदि समस्या केसी भी हो जड़ से खत्म । समस्या बताये । सीघ्र समाधान पाये समस्या है तो समाधान भी है 💫⭐🌅🌹🎪🌹⚪➡️+91-9799889651 पर समाधान सोचने से नही सम्पर्क करने से दूर होगा.💖💖+91-9799889651