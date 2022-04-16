back

Hardik Pandya on cricket vs. studies debate

"Go and study," says India all-rounder Hardik Pandya when youngsters ask him whether they should choose cricket or study. 🎥: Breakfast with Champions

16/04/2022 8:27 AM
  • 142.3K
  • 30

20 comments

  • Junaid K.
    3 days

    Narcissist

  • Sushil T.
    4 days

    Both brothers full money attitude without low performance.

  • Mantesh M.
    4 days

    Should remove from team

  • Mohan R.
    4 days

    too much Attitude... somewhere this will end

  • Aditya M.
    4 days

    Itne saal ki mehnat, lagan aur dedication....but troll karne ke liye kuch seconds.. Ek cricketer banne ke liye you have to be mentally tough but troll krne ke liye bas ek kharab aur hila hua mansik santulan... Yha tk pahuchne ke liye sir se per tk pura ghis jaata h...but troll krne ke liye sirf kuch ungliyan chahiye...uske baad vo insaan gayab... Guys bhot fark padta h jab trolling hoti h...insaan puri tarah se disturb ho jaata h... So I request you plz whatever they perform on the field...plz don't troll them ❤

  • Brut India
    5 days

    Catch the full interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XmyZ3K7JMDk

  • Sajid A.
    5 days

    First go and learn how to treat senior players..

  • Aniket B.
    6 days

    Overrated player with lots of attitude

  • Sarita S.
    6 days

    Hardik you are a true inspiration for many youngsters of today. I think you must openly speak about your struggle. Your words convey Hard work is the only key to success.👍

  • Mishti D.
    6 days

    Respect. Great thought he has. Kids need to study because it will be with them forever.In games you really need to stand out in the crowd.

  • साइबर य.
    6 days

    Chutiya he can never be in top 5....now he is totally blind because of fame & money..... National matches me injured ipl me fit 😂

  • Sunny P.
    6 days

    Don't do such kind of videos of shit guys There are more informative things to do

  • Danial Y.
    6 days

    immature talking sense👀😨

  • Magz R.
    6 days

    Seriously? Brut India. You had no one else to profile and interview. Have to stop following you now. 🤦‍♂️

  • Meenu S.
    6 days

    Hopeless character

  • Muhsin B.
    6 days

    What ace, he is a 20 /20 league player, below average player.

  • Aditya T.
    6 days

    Immature baby

  • Jai B.
    6 days

    Not a new story ji

  • Sameer B.
    6 days

    Bhai ko IPL ne upar kiya hai...International ke to L lageh

  • क्रांति ज.
    6 days

