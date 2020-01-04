back

Harsha Bhogle On How Much Cricket He’s Played

“I have no issue with answering how much cricket I have played.” Not too long ago Sanjay Manjrekar tried to shut down Harsha Bhogle by saying he hadn’t played any first-class cricket. Here is what Bhogle said on the subject recently…

01/04/2020 2:57 PM
Sports

315 comments

  • Sagar M.
    13 hours

    Great thinking sit

  • Abdullah Q.
    14 hours

    he is my favourite indian commentator.... Btw listen the point he made about dhoni 😄😄

  • Geon P.
    14 hours

    Greatest commentator ever! Hands down!

  • Shekhar S.
    15 hours

    listen him somewhere around 1 min nd 40 sec , sun tuve ese

  • Nitish K.
    16 hours

    Wah modi ji wah 👌👏😁

  • Sudeep R.
    16 hours

    ... bhai..i told you na !! Cricket is just a game, not war

  • Anmol K.
    17 hours

    Manthan

  • Ankit L.
    17 hours

    . Word.

  • Qureshi S.
    18 hours

    Harsha bhogle's words are precious. Sanjay manjrekar just irritates the listeners Harsha is one of the greatest commentator of all time. He is in the league of Tony greg, Richie benaud and all other greats Manjrekar is just discombobulated man

  • Nadeem L.
    19 hours

    What he says is absolutely true. It's a game but people take it as a war or political issue when India play Pakistan or Bangladesh. What is the need of that ?? Just enjoy the game irrespective of the opposition. I have seen so many troll about players from Pakistan or Bangladesh. Why ?? They all are talented in the game and represent their respective countries. Still people simply sitting at home creates makes it look like a war. They all are more talented than us. That's the reason why they are up there and why we are where we are. Respect to everyone who represent their countries whether they play for India or Pakistan or Bangladesh or Australia. At the end of the day, it's just a game. Not war. 😊

  • Jaya B.
    19 hours

    🙏🏻

  • Yashrajsinh J.
    a day

    Yash Jain

  • Mohammad H.
    a day

    Love it !

  • Reshav B.
    a day

    Yeah in so many non footballers are great commentators like Peter Drury, Jim proudfout and Joe speight

  • Kumar K.
    a day

    _**_ फुटबॉल पूरी दुनिया का सबसे लोकप्रिय खेल है पर फुटबॉल यहां के लिए सिर्फ एक खेल नहीं है पूरी दुनिया है,एक खुशी है,एक जज्बा है और एक सुकून है। कुछ तो जादू सा है झारखंड के लोगो और फुटबॉल के बीच,इन्हे इतने साहस के साथ खेलते देख आंखे इन पर ठहर सी जाती है, आखिर क्या है और क्यूं है फुटबॉल यहां के बच्चो के रग रग में शामिल कुछ ऐसे ही जिज्ञासा भरे सवालों के साथ ढूंढने निकले है झारखंड। ⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽ *इनाम* A documentary made by group of film enthusiasts. The Documentary is completely shot on Mobile Live on *YouTube* now Link: https://youtu.be/AR-V8J4_f4c *Watch | Share | Comment* _Thank you_ *Team Inaam*

  • Ram K.
    a day

    Harsha we love you listening, great skill as commentator, great knowledge of players, game.Sanjay manjrekar Should necessary control his emotions in expressing his views, should respect others, stop verbal spat as he did with Ravindra jadeja.

  • Aman G.
    a day

    I have grown up by seeing you at the centre of the cricket commentary and when you stopped doing this session of cricket then I stopped following cricket

  • Mashud A.
    a day

    A pure gental man with magaic voice

  • Lucas D.
    a day

    Where is Charu Sharma? Never forget these guys.

  • Lucas D.
    a day

    Incredible knowledge, proud of this guy. Salute