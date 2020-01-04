back
Harsha Bhogle On How Much Cricket He’s Played
“I have no issue with answering how much cricket I have played.” Not too long ago Sanjay Manjrekar tried to shut down Harsha Bhogle by saying he hadn’t played any first-class cricket. Here is what Bhogle said on the subject recently…
01/04/2020 2:57 PM
315 comments
Sagar M.13 hours
Abdullah Q.14 hours
he is my favourite indian commentator.... Btw listen the point he made about dhoni 😄😄
Geon P.14 hours
Greatest commentator ever! Hands down!
Shekhar S.15 hours
Nitish K.16 hours
Sudeep R.16 hours
Anmol K.17 hours
Ankit L.17 hours
Qureshi S.18 hours
Harsha bhogle's words are precious. Sanjay manjrekar just irritates the listeners Harsha is one of the greatest commentator of all time. He is in the league of Tony greg, Richie benaud and all other greats Manjrekar is just discombobulated man
Nadeem L.19 hours
What he says is absolutely true. It's a game but people take it as a war or political issue when India play Pakistan or Bangladesh. What is the need of that ?? Just enjoy the game irrespective of the opposition. I have seen so many troll about players from Pakistan or Bangladesh. Why ?? They all are talented in the game and represent their respective countries. Still people simply sitting at home creates makes it look like a war. They all are more talented than us. That's the reason why they are up there and why we are where we are. Respect to everyone who represent their countries whether they play for India or Pakistan or Bangladesh or Australia. At the end of the day, it's just a game. Not war. 😊
Jaya B.19 hours
Yashrajsinh J.a day
Mohammad H.a day
Reshav B.a day
Yeah in so many non footballers are great commentators like Peter Drury, Jim proudfout and Joe speight
Kumar K.a day
Ram K.a day
Harsha we love you listening, great skill as commentator, great knowledge of players, game.Sanjay manjrekar Should necessary control his emotions in expressing his views, should respect others, stop verbal spat as he did with Ravindra jadeja.
Aman G.a day
I have grown up by seeing you at the centre of the cricket commentary and when you stopped doing this session of cricket then I stopped following cricket
Mashud A.a day
A pure gental man with magaic voice
Lucas D.a day
Where is Charu Sharma? Never forget these guys.
Lucas D.a day
Incredible knowledge, proud of this guy. Salute