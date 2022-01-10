back
His Name Is Shardul…Lord Shardul
He was once mocked for being overweight. His Test debut ended in just 10 balls. But today, nearly the entire cricketing world knows him as the Lord. Who is he?
07/01/2022 10:43 AMupdated: 10/01/2022 11:54 PM
