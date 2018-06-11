back

How A 16-year-old Indian Woman Climbed Mount Everest

Brut India spoke to Shivangi Pathak, the youngest Indian woman to scale Mount Everest.

06/11/2018 12:00 AM
141 comments

  • Bharat S.
    12/01/2018 06:58

    इस प्रकार से अचीवमेंट करने पर हमें प्रेरणा मिलती है thanks proud moment

  • Sachin B.
    11/07/2018 18:16

    Mom ne bataya aapki..😊

  • Bittu G.
    10/22/2018 10:20

    Nice looking

  • Ajay G.
    09/22/2018 16:08

    Nice

  • Animesh D.
    06/19/2018 08:24

    Salute

  • Yatharth D.
    06/19/2018 05:42

    bhai mute krke dekh... Umang meethe ki trh bolri h😂

  • Ranjeet S.
    06/19/2018 04:27

    Nice

  • Anju K.
    06/19/2018 03:32

    Congratulation sis

  • Lalit K.
    06/19/2018 02:54

    Courageous girls r really the proud of ours

  • Rafeeq A.
    06/19/2018 02:51

    great champion

  • Aruna G.
    06/19/2018 01:47

    Superb

  • Mohd I.
    06/19/2018 01:08

    Proud of u shivangi

  • Bhupendra Y.
    06/18/2018 19:30

    And we never climbed a woman 😂

  • Paris L.
    06/18/2018 16:59

    Well done! Great achievement....Shivangi pathak ji

  • Rudra K.
    06/18/2018 15:58

    seekh

  • Âkāsh A.
    06/18/2018 15:03

    Kuch pane ke liye kuch khona pdta hai

  • Thakur J.
    06/18/2018 14:39

    yahi jaa shakti hai tere sath padum... :D

  • Sachin K.
    06/18/2018 11:50

    Grand salute

  • Rupak B.
    06/18/2018 09:24

    If I have enough money I can do that too

  • Rajju B.
    06/18/2018 09:03

    Jai hind