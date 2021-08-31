back
How Avani Lekhara Reached The Top
As a child, she went through unimaginable pain. Years later, the 19-year-old made her country proud with a historic Paralympics gold medal. This is Avani Lekhara's story...🏅
31/08/2021 6:48 PMupdated: 31/08/2021 6:50 PM
- 86.5K
- 2.2K
- 42
39 comments
Ravi J.42 minutes
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😭❤️❤️❤️❤️
Santhi S.4 hours
God bless you child.. All the best for you.. congratulations..
Harshu R.5 hours
More power to u gal❤️
Govila A.6 hours
Wonderful..wonderful
Saiteja U.8 hours
Why no cash awards were announced from other states only Rajasthan announced it.Their achievement is more than olympics medal for the country need to encourage all the para athletes.
Anuradha G.8 hours
too good
Shobha R.10 hours
Congratulations
Taruna B.11 hours
God bless her and her parents
Laxmi B.11 hours
Bravo young lady
Sunita S.11 hours
God Bless you my child 🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺👏👏👏👏👏👏👍👍🎂🎂🙏💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕🙏💕🤜🤛
Magazine O.12 hours
❤️❤️
Jaya P.13 hours
Truly an inspiration 👏👏👏
Isha S.13 hours
Congrts to firece girl❤️❤️🧿🧿
Padmashree P.13 hours
👏👏👏👏 salute to your Hard work....
Garima J.13 hours
U change the definition of *impossible*..Proud of you.. ❤❤❤❤
Jaikala G.13 hours
When those disabled can win medals, what about those fit..
Jaikala G.14 hours
Available heal....I want to meet you all..
Sambit R.14 hours
You are an inspiration....#proudindian#
Donna R.14 hours
Congradulations beautiful girl
Kriti A.14 hours
Great achievement