back

How Avani Lekhara Reached The Top

As a child, she went through unimaginable pain. Years later, the 19-year-old made her country proud with a historic Paralympics gold medal. This is Avani Lekhara's story...🏅

31/08/2021 6:48 PMupdated: 31/08/2021 6:50 PM
  • 86.5K
  • 42

39 comments

  • Ravi J.
    42 minutes

    ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😭❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Santhi S.
    4 hours

    God bless you child.. All the best for you.. congratulations..

  • Harshu R.
    5 hours

    More power to u gal❤️

  • Govila A.
    6 hours

    Wonderful..wonderful

  • Saiteja U.
    8 hours

    Why no cash awards were announced from other states only Rajasthan announced it.Their achievement is more than olympics medal for the country need to encourage all the para athletes.

  • Anuradha G.
    8 hours

    too good

  • Shobha R.
    10 hours

    Congratulations

  • Taruna B.
    11 hours

    God bless her and her parents

  • Laxmi B.
    11 hours

    Bravo young lady

  • Sunita S.
    11 hours

    God Bless you my child 🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺👏👏👏👏👏👏👍👍🎂🎂🙏💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕🙏💕🤜🤛

  • Magazine O.
    12 hours

    ❤️❤️

  • Jaya P.
    13 hours

    Truly an inspiration 👏👏👏

  • Isha S.
    13 hours

    Congrts to firece girl❤️❤️🧿🧿

  • Padmashree P.
    13 hours

    👏👏👏👏 salute to your Hard work....

  • Garima J.
    13 hours

    U change the definition of *impossible*..Proud of you.. ❤❤❤❤

  • Jaikala G.
    13 hours

    When those disabled can win medals, what about those fit..

  • Jaikala G.
    14 hours

    Available heal....I want to meet you all..

  • Sambit R.
    14 hours

    You are an inspiration....#proudindian#

  • Donna R.
    14 hours

    Congradulations beautiful girl

  • Kriti A.
    14 hours

    Great achievement