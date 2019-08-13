back

How Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold

Star India wrestler Vinesh Phogat has hit a gold streak by winning two consecutive golds medals at international events. Here's a look at how she won her first gold.

161 comments

  • Akash D.
    08/13/2019 04:18

    Congratulations many more !!

  • Dilip S.
    08/11/2019 06:12

    Congratulations.. sports me bhi acche din aane lage

  • Karuna M.
    08/10/2019 06:13

    Am proud of you my indian power women and hats of you.

  • Ravindra R.
    08/09/2019 07:47

    Great job my dear sister

  • Ronel K.
    08/06/2019 18:25

    All the best for upcoming events especially TOKYO OLYMPICS

  • Sayedahmedpasha I.
    08/05/2019 13:02

    Shabbash

  • Tayyab M.
    07/31/2019 18:09

    Congratulations

  • Rajnikant K.
    07/31/2019 16:18

    Congratulations.

  • Suresh S.
    07/31/2019 06:33

    Congratulations God bless you

  • Kiran D.
    07/31/2019 02:14

    Congratulations Vinesh....you deserve this

  • Preeti A.
    07/30/2019 12:04

    Great going....our Bhartiya girls...proud of u

  • Om P.
    07/30/2019 09:07

    Congratulations

  • Nandkishore M.
    07/30/2019 06:31

    India's proud

  • Ramkamal Y.
    07/29/2019 11:00

    Very nice video .doing best .result is not in hand .

  • Indu M.
    07/29/2019 06:18

    Congrats

  • Mar Y.
    07/29/2019 03:28

    Congratulations

  • Shyamal D.
    07/27/2019 19:27

    CONGRATULATIONS

  • Chand D.
    07/27/2019 15:52

    Congratulations

  • Sagar N.
    07/27/2019 10:48

    💐💐Congratulations 💐💐💐 🌹 V phogat 🌹 🎉🎉🎉🎉

  • Alla K.
    07/27/2019 06:15

    salute

