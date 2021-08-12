back
Independent India’s First Olympic Gold
As we celebrate India’s bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, here’s a look back at independent India’s first ever gold medal. In the 1948 Olympics, India won its first gold in men’s hockey—by defeating its former colonisers! #TBT
05/08/2021 10:31 AMupdated: 05/08/2021 10:34 AM
59 comments
Neelam S.6 days
The voice of commentator
Bobby R.12/08/2021 12:05
Great
Vikram D.12/08/2021 08:54
Our Golden days.
Sajjan R.11/08/2021 10:15
Gold Medal Jeta olympic Sa Nata Kasa Tuta
Subir M.09/08/2021 18:42
It's like Wahe Guru ji Fatah...
Ramneek S.09/08/2021 18:38
🙏👍
Jay B.09/08/2021 17:27
The Real Match ❤️
Barun K.09/08/2021 05:10
আবার দিন আসছে, ব্রোঞ্জ পদক দিয়ে শুরু। এক এক করে সবাই পিছনে পড়ে যাবে। আমরা থাকবো সবার আগে। ✌️🥇✌️
Samrat P.08/08/2021 14:43
❤❤❤
Rajamani V.08/08/2021 10:35
Brilliant field work,if India can rediscover this ,it will put India on the podium frequently.Admitted the nature of the game has changed, today it's brute force.No harm in trying.Bravo indian hockey and team
Tanzim Z.08/08/2021 10:24
India upsets olympic games !! By winning a gold ..
Sidharth V.08/08/2021 04:38
What a great commentary
Sujata B.08/08/2021 03:20
Good news.👍👍👍
परमॆश्वरन् अ.08/08/2021 00:49
❤❤
Viren G.07/08/2021 17:34
India should open IIS (Indian Institute of Sports) where best sportspersons of the country especially who win National Games should be trained for world level championships like Olympics
Atif K.07/08/2021 16:44
By your count India has won just 5 hockey golds
Ravindra S.07/08/2021 16:10
जय श्री राम
Chandrashekhar B.07/08/2021 15:55
Fake
Kushal G.07/08/2021 02:43
Unique
Ram P.07/08/2021 02:24
Great india