Independent India’s First Olympic Gold

As we celebrate India’s bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, here’s a look back at independent India’s first ever gold medal. In the 1948 Olympics, India won its first gold in men’s hockey—by defeating its former colonisers! #TBT

05/08/2021 10:31 AMupdated: 05/08/2021 10:34 AM
59 comments

  • Neelam S.
    6 days

    The voice of commentator

  • Bobby R.
    12/08/2021 12:05

    Great

  • Vikram D.
    12/08/2021 08:54

    Our Golden days.

  • Sajjan R.
    11/08/2021 10:15

    Gold Medal Jeta olympic Sa Nata Kasa Tuta

  • Subir M.
    09/08/2021 18:42

    It's like Wahe Guru ji Fatah...

  • Ramneek S.
    09/08/2021 18:38

    🙏👍

  • Jay B.
    09/08/2021 17:27

    The Real Match ❤️

  • Barun K.
    09/08/2021 05:10

    আবার দিন আসছে, ব্রোঞ্জ পদক দিয়ে শুরু। এক এক করে সবাই পিছনে পড়ে যাবে। আমরা থাকবো সবার আগে। ✌️🥇✌️

  • Samrat P.
    08/08/2021 14:43

    ❤❤❤

  • Rajamani V.
    08/08/2021 10:35

    Brilliant field work,if India can rediscover this ,it will put India on the podium frequently.Admitted the nature of the game has changed, today it's brute force.No harm in trying.Bravo indian hockey and team

  • Tanzim Z.
    08/08/2021 10:24

    India upsets olympic games !! By winning a gold ..

  • Sidharth V.
    08/08/2021 04:38

    What a great commentary

  • Sujata B.
    08/08/2021 03:20

    Good news.👍👍👍

  • परमॆश्वरन् अ.
    08/08/2021 00:49

    ❤❤

  • Viren G.
    07/08/2021 17:34

    India should open IIS (Indian Institute of Sports) where best sportspersons of the country especially who win National Games should be trained for world level championships like Olympics

  • Atif K.
    07/08/2021 16:44

    By your count India has won just 5 hockey golds

  • Ravindra S.
    07/08/2021 16:10

    जय श्री राम

  • Chandrashekhar B.
    07/08/2021 15:55

    Fake

  • Kushal G.
    07/08/2021 02:43

    Unique

  • Ram P.
    07/08/2021 02:24

    Great india