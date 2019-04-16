back

India's First Armless Driver Is Indore's Electoral Icon

He can drive a car without arms and there's little he can't do. Now, Indore's officials also think he's an inspiration to voters. 👏👏👏

04/16/2019 8:05 AM
Changing India

125 comments

    Determination,hard work,fighting spirit and set an example for physically deficient people.Hats off to him🙏🙏🙏

    Sir, hats off to you!! You are truly an inspiration to millions!! 😎

    He is from indore and he has played soccer with me......quite a good player!

    में भी मिल चुका इन सर् से Its brilliant talent

    Hat's of you sir 💝