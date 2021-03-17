back
India’s First Fencer To Reach The Olympics
She's about to go where no Indian has gone before: to the Olympics... with a sabre in her hand. This is the incredible story of fencer Bhavani Devi from Chennai.
17/03/2021 5:14 PM
- 72.5K
- 1.6K
- 31
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
29 comments
Raja S.8 hours
Super dear future shining star may god bless you Jai shri ram
Gànèßh P.10 hours
All the best 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🤺🤺🤺
Biplab A.17 hours
Wish you all the very best and for upcoming Olympic
Naga S.20 hours
Congratulations madam
Geeta R.20 hours
We wish her to create history by winning gold medal .
Murali K.21 hours
Governments should take a look at sports aspiring people
Deepa R.a day
Congratulations 👏👏
Rajiv P.a day
All the very best to Bhavani.
Amit S.a day
https://youtu.be/pdbtZSWb5HE
Manisha N.a day
👏👏grt
Ila M.a day
Congratulations and best wishes to Bhavani. May God bless her with great success in the Olympics.
Dinesh K.a day
Congrats ..! Sky is the limit🤙🏻
Deepak A.a day
Thank you and are not a hypocrite.
Vallatharasu K.a day
வாழ்த்துகள் பவானி!
Bahaeldeen A.a day
I love all Tamil Nadu people
ShashiKant C.a day
Bless her 🙌🏼🙌🏼
Palden Y.a day
Brut is good thanks for shearing such a positive and pure news and thanks for motivating people through your news ..stay bless
Dharmishtha R.a day
Congrats...lots n....best of luck....for Olympic...
Rajesh S.a day
Hello 🤩👋
Joyer S.a day
All The Best! Bhavani Devi!