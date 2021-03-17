back

India’s First Fencer To Reach The Olympics

She's about to go where no Indian has gone before: to the Olympics... with a sabre in her hand. This is the incredible story of fencer Bhavani Devi from Chennai.

17/03/2021 5:14 PM
29 comments

  • Raja S.
    8 hours

    Super dear future shining star may god bless you Jai shri ram

  • Gànèßh P.
    10 hours

    All the best 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🤺🤺🤺

  • Biplab A.
    17 hours

    Wish you all the very best and for upcoming Olympic

  • Naga S.
    20 hours

    Congratulations madam

  • Geeta R.
    20 hours

    We wish her to create history by winning gold medal .

  • Murali K.
    21 hours

    Governments should take a look at sports aspiring people

  • Deepa R.
    a day

    Congratulations 👏👏

  • Rajiv P.
    a day

    All the very best to Bhavani.

  • Amit S.
    a day

    https://youtu.be/pdbtZSWb5HE

  • Manisha N.
    a day

    👏👏grt

  • Ila M.
    a day

    Congratulations and best wishes to Bhavani. May God bless her with great success in the Olympics.

  • Dinesh K.
    a day

    Congrats ..! Sky is the limit🤙🏻

  • Deepak A.
    a day

    Thank you and are not a hypocrite.

  • Vallatharasu K.
    a day

    வாழ்த்துகள் பவானி!

  • Bahaeldeen A.
    a day

    I love all Tamil Nadu people

  • ShashiKant C.
    a day

    Bless her 🙌🏼🙌🏼

  • Palden Y.
    a day

    Brut is good thanks for shearing such a positive and pure news and thanks for motivating people through your news ..stay bless

  • Dharmishtha R.
    a day

    Congrats...lots n....best of luck....for Olympic...

  • Rajesh S.
    a day

    Hello 🤩👋

  • Joyer S.
    a day

    All The Best! Bhavani Devi!

