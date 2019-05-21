Dutee Chand just became India's first openly gay athlete! But this isn't the first time she's fought for people who are different from the norm. 🌈
Venkatraman R.06/19/2019 07:59
Doing the Best duty 【 for India】 Dutee Chand 👏👏👏
Subhasis M.06/18/2019 11:44
Running queen
Dr-Alak R.06/18/2019 10:41
Benudhar M.06/13/2019 10:44
No matter what they say, We are,the people of Odisha stands with you..Dutti ma'am. Go ahead. You achieved what one could only dream of..you did it all for our country now it's only your choice with whom you want to spend your life.
Stephan K.06/12/2019 19:32
Gay kaise hoga lesbian na hoga
Ranjan K.06/12/2019 10:04
Mo sanga big fan.. Pura jabara fan tamara.. Kebe time milile dekha hua mo sanga saha
Anowar H.06/11/2019 01:56
Much respect for Dutee chand. you are an inspiration to all those afraid to come out.
Ranjan K.06/10/2019 04:25
Hey my friend is big fan of u. But u might be broken his heart
Muhammad S.06/09/2019 11:33
She is lesbian not gay
Abhisek R.06/09/2019 08:28
It's their wish..... And their right ..... But to achieve it and get it ... Not to glorify..... Nobody was against her except her sister . ... So why to show as if the whole world was against and she fought at first I was on her side.... But the day she started gloryfying herself.....that respect reduced.......... No hard feelings
Hara P.06/08/2019 17:30
Dutee brother you are proud of gay people.i salute you.
Albert J.06/08/2019 06:15
Yo what the fuck, India ? You need Ben Shapiro in your heart. Shalom.
Soumyaranjan S.06/07/2019 08:14
I really proud feel for my odisa hart... dutte Di u are too strong...ap apne love ko grow karia ..kiuki ya koi problem nahi ya natural ha.. ❤💙💚💛💜
Alindra R.06/06/2019 15:23
No need of label. Athlete means athlete.
Dharesh J.06/05/2019 08:55
Way to go girl!!!!
Gyanendra P.06/04/2019 17:02
Jo apni family ki na ho saki wo society ki thinking badalne chali hey.
Shashi B.06/04/2019 15:17
Love is love
Manushree S.06/03/2019 17:51
I appreciate
Sudha S.06/03/2019 04:25
Ye Aadhe log positive comments kar rahe hai wo isliye because she is a sportsperson or something Lekin In reality they are being judgemental for everyone.. I appreciate people taking liberty and showing up the real parts..
Markat K.06/02/2019 13:51
All the best