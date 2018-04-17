back

India wins 66 medals at Commonwealth Games

India just had one of its best showings ever at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

04/17/2018 1:33 AM
  • 454.3k
  • 220

Sports

  1. 1:55

    Skateboard Fever Bites 4-Year-Old In Lockdown

  2. 1:33

    BJP Delhi Chief Ignores Lockdown

  3. 0:58

    Independent India's First Olympic Gold

  4. 2:00

    Gambhir Vs. Afridi On Kashmir

  5. 2:09

    Women Charging On In Manipuri Polo

  6. 3:15

    India's Rising Star Cricketer

184 comments

  • Laxman K.
    04/24/2018 15:15

    I proud of India

  • Vijay T.
    04/23/2018 19:56

    Jai ho

  • Akanshish S.
    04/23/2018 19:47

    Congratulations!! Well done Keep it up Hope so our medal tally in Olympics Improves.Looking forward for 2020 Olympics games.Expecting 5 medals atleast

  • Chandra P.
    04/23/2018 16:49

    😊😊

  • Pritesh K.
    04/23/2018 15:03

    Gr8..keep going India

  • Ritesh K.
    04/23/2018 14:13

    Hai hind

  • Chetan A.
    04/23/2018 12:36

    Congratulations to Indian contingent for their splendid performance. Now Brut could not even mention our sports minister even once however they are the first ones to blame the BJP government even for slightest wrong blink, and the slave mentality that they had to take the meme of "we won" from an English series and not a "Hum Jeet Gaye" from let's say our own oscar entry Lagaan. I am aghast how come bootlickers never see such psychological manipulation.

  • Roopa C.
    04/23/2018 10:47

    Congratulations to the lndian athletes. Superb performance all of you. Shubh kamanay. Great. Bharat mata ki jai. Vande matram.

  • Chirag B.
    04/23/2018 09:33

    really proud of being an indian

  • Vishal D.
    04/23/2018 05:07

    Proud of you all jai hind

  • Shabroz M.
    04/23/2018 05:01

    I lv my india

  • Rajeev P.
    04/23/2018 03:32

    Watched complete commonwealth games 2018 edition. Very good experience that was.

  • Rebecca H.
    04/23/2018 03:02

    But where is mary kom??😲 She won gold medal too

  • ChittaRanjan S.
    04/23/2018 01:08

    Great india

  • Dhruv G.
    04/22/2018 20:38

    Fantastic performance by the Indian contingent Sadly, because IPL is on, not many will actually care a damn

  • Akhil S.
    04/22/2018 19:09

    Lv my India.... N mahakaal

  • Subho R.
    04/22/2018 17:12

    India is tha best

  • Rlbsairam N.
    04/22/2018 17:00

    That's india

  • Shubam R.
    04/22/2018 15:21

    That's why they clinched all 7 medals

  • Prince A.
    04/22/2018 15:18

    Bhaiiii upload more describely