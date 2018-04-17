India wins 66 medals at Commonwealth Games

Skateboard Fever Bites 4-Year-Old In Lockdown
Laxman K.04/24/2018 15:15
I proud of India
Vijay T.04/23/2018 19:56
Jai ho
Akanshish S.04/23/2018 19:47
Congratulations!! Well done Keep it up Hope so our medal tally in Olympics Improves.Looking forward for 2020 Olympics games.Expecting 5 medals atleast
Chandra P.04/23/2018 16:49
😊😊
Pritesh K.04/23/2018 15:03
Gr8..keep going India
Ritesh K.04/23/2018 14:13
Hai hind
Chetan A.04/23/2018 12:36
Congratulations to Indian contingent for their splendid performance. Now Brut could not even mention our sports minister even once however they are the first ones to blame the BJP government even for slightest wrong blink, and the slave mentality that they had to take the meme of "we won" from an English series and not a "Hum Jeet Gaye" from let's say our own oscar entry Lagaan. I am aghast how come bootlickers never see such psychological manipulation.
Roopa C.04/23/2018 10:47
Congratulations to the lndian athletes. Superb performance all of you. Shubh kamanay. Great. Bharat mata ki jai. Vande matram.
Chirag B.04/23/2018 09:33
really proud of being an indian
Vishal D.04/23/2018 05:07
Proud of you all jai hind
Shabroz M.04/23/2018 05:01
I lv my india
Rajeev P.04/23/2018 03:32
Watched complete commonwealth games 2018 edition. Very good experience that was.
Rebecca H.04/23/2018 03:02
But where is mary kom??😲 She won gold medal too
ChittaRanjan S.04/23/2018 01:08
Great india
Dhruv G.04/22/2018 20:38
Fantastic performance by the Indian contingent Sadly, because IPL is on, not many will actually care a damn
Akhil S.04/22/2018 19:09
Lv my India.... N mahakaal
Subho R.04/22/2018 17:12
India is tha best
Rlbsairam N.04/22/2018 17:00
That's india
Shubam R.04/22/2018 15:21
That's why they clinched all 7 medals
Prince A.04/22/2018 15:18
Bhaiiii upload more describely