Indian, But On One Condition
Are people from India's Northeast appreciated only when they win big in sports? Mirabai Chanu's epic Olympic silver raised some questions...
30/07/2021 1:27 PM
Ankit P.a day
If anyone from north east watching this, we love you ❤️🙏.
Henry C.3 days
As far as i could tell... Northern Indians are the worst and the most racist and bears the highest 'island mentality' feelings towards the NE people, especially we the tribals. I have been working along side by side with people from different parts the country- even the farthest South, Western, North East and Northern people. And i guess whats highlighted upthere is the fact. I guess, its due to lack of exposures and ignorance, and their concieted behaviours or the obsolete characteristics of their mind in learning to accept 'what lies beyond' apart from their life and surroundings. This evils should be done away with.
Robert M.6 days
What do we called when a racist comment is passed by small kids who has very less knowledge.
CT R.11/08/2021 17:21
Those who discriminate northeastern people consider themselves as high class society or community
Karnajit P.10/08/2021 03:10
Aur kuch log to Pan kha kha k pura desh lal 🛑kar Diya
Aning T.07/08/2021 07:18
Leave us(NE) as a nation or treat us like you treat yourself. Way back in 2012, I wasn't allowed to register for a sim card in Jalgoan, Maharashtra even after producing my student ID and driving licence. Instead ye nepali ko sim chahiye kya karega - they mocked.
Aryan B.07/08/2021 04:14
I am basically from Northeast India, Since childhood I know names and capitals of each state of India and union Territories, As I studied geography seriously. But in other parts of India people are gawar they can't even name each states in northeast, and they call themselves smart. You just overvalue yourself nothing else and show your high level of patriotism when you don't even know your country fully. Disgusting.
Abo G.06/08/2021 23:32
Kya faida🤣 sirf online meh no racism no racism ka dindora pitta heh...🤣 Racism in India will never end ... racism in the world will never🤣 now days in any mainlanders calls me chinky chinese etc...I just reply...bhaag mc pakistani kaalu Bangaldeshi...
Shantanu M.06/08/2021 15:44
Do not agree at all...
Kisholoy T.06/08/2021 07:42
Thanks for Brut India
Gregory S.05/08/2021 16:06
Always carry a can of chilly powder or a can of black pepper. Dont hesitate to spray st their long curve noises and deep black eyes for an answers to their abuses. What else could you advice, if within uourboen country you faced racism . Will they be happy if China grabbed the whole of NE, so that these rascals will be free from chinky ?
Yurchihan K.05/08/2021 15:41
thank you for this vdo. Many Indian people they dint know about northeast states . We Indian people needs lots of things to learn about northeast people.
Jonathan L.05/08/2021 06:29
https://youtu.be/k1XLfJEtcFo I made this vid about the NE Racism but with a lil humour, please check it out 🙏 and share the awareness with others
Pousin K.05/08/2021 03:45
Brut India seriously? Plz .... we the North East people remember when we got something big for our India but we face racist when we move to so called metropolitan city infact they lack education n self discipline.... we are Indian too.....
Bin J.05/08/2021 03:27
Thuii shame on main land people
Mesack S.04/08/2021 19:51
Three guys called and taunted me while i was heading towards my rented house. “Chinki,Nepali... Chinese, momo you know chinese kungfu? ” Obviously i tried to avoid them by aparting myself around 20 meters from them but they kept on harrasing... You know what they came with their beer bottles and i showed them “North East Boxing” instead of showing chinese kungfu. After i finished my business with them, i simply left.(all this happened before corona in Goa) Here's a thing. The textbook of the lower and higher institutions(espicially mainlanders) has to be revised and it is a must to add about the NE region in a more diverse way. As a NEaster we learned all of the states and their cities,populated areas, geographical marked zones etc at 5/6 standard. In each and every stages of life, education is the first and the foremost and will always be. How many NE persons had died in the hand of the mainlanders and how many NE lives were forgotten without any proper case investigation? I'm not here to wake any chaos nor to blame anyone. Atleast, take a more closer look at the INDIA MAP there you will se the NE SEVEN SISTERS where india often met some heroes of the India's pride. Some steps has to be taken to prevent the beauty of NE such as ethics,religions,cultures,manners,education and most importantly NE LIVES MATTERS. Long live mother India,India,we are a part of you not a FIRANGI !!!
Sushant S.04/08/2021 15:11
Feeling so sad to hear that from you my brothers and sisters from north east,I almost had a tears in my eyes after hearing that,I want to tell that people who are doing such shameful things that the people from north east are real Indians than you,please give respect to them wherever they goes in different parts of India,it's my humble request to all Indians🙏🙏
Sota D.03/08/2021 14:15
Sahi hai Bhai
Sonam T.03/08/2021 13:13
If Indian people don't like North East people, designate these states as countries. So they will be in thier countries.
Tenzin G.03/08/2021 09:19
Yes..it's true...