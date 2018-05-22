Indian navy women sail around the world

An Indian Navy team complete a round-the-world expedition. And all of the crew members were women.
Prabhakar T.06/11/2018 05:25
Great....
S N.06/11/2018 03:18
Congrats keep it up
Nadeem Q.06/10/2018 19:44
Sala desh me pesa nhi hai or modi kya kam padrha tha jo ye log pura word ghum aaye cahe jo ho pesa logo kahi kharch hota hai
Sonia M.06/10/2018 13:45
Cngrts
Poonguzhali M.06/10/2018 07:49
Whistles to these brave women...
Sarita M.06/10/2018 07:09
Congratulations and proud of you all
Anil K.06/09/2018 23:06
It's not only the proud for India but also proud for all the women society of the world. Hattsooff!!!
