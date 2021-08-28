back
Indian Youth Riding High On BMX
It's not easy to be a BMX rider in India. But if you have the same passion as these lads from Manipur, you'll surely go the distance. Thanks to Red Bull for the footage!
28/08/2021 6:57 AM
- 29.2K
- 310
- 8
7 comments
Nayaz P.4 days
Great skills
Angamthao C.4 days
Umananda Irom & Michael...👍
Krishna D.4 days
Wish the youngsters all the best ❤️
Avinash D.4 days
No helmets?🙄
Rajesh S.4 days
Hi
Othelo T.4 days
Do what makes you happy.
Brut India5 days
Take a look at the complete documentary here: https://www.redbull.com/in-en/videos/air-the-story-of-bmx-in-imphal