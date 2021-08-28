back

Indian Youth Riding High On BMX

It's not easy to be a BMX rider in India. But if you have the same passion as these lads from Manipur, you'll surely go the distance. Thanks to Red Bull for the footage!

28/08/2021 6:57 AM
7 comments

  • Nayaz P.
    4 days

    Great skills

  • Angamthao C.
    4 days

    Umananda Irom & Michael...👍

  • Krishna D.
    4 days

    Wish the youngsters all the best ❤️

  • Avinash D.
    4 days

    No helmets?🙄

  • Rajesh S.
    4 days

    Hi

  • Othelo T.
    4 days

    Do what makes you happy.

  • Brut India
    5 days

    Take a look at the complete documentary here: https://www.redbull.com/in-en/videos/air-the-story-of-bmx-in-imphal