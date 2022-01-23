Inside Virat Kohli’s Captaincy Spell

Ravi Shastri's No Nonsense Take On Team India
Itwaar K.a day
In the last world cup he famously said India team and players are cowards in the ground catching breath and trying to make sense if they aren't on indian soil. They are Bangladesh + at best.
Gaurav J.4 days
* he blamed himself when the team lost" aisa kab hua 😂
Karthik M.5 days
PURE BULLSHIT. He was lucky to have a good team. He was lucky to get good results despite his poor performances
Khush S.5 days
Glad that he's sacked.
Nimai N.5 days
And still can't manage to win world cup
ھارون خ.6 days
Took the team to its ebb..
Amir S.6 days
Many Many Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉 Pakistani cricket at its Best 💓💓💓 Proud of You Pakistan 🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰 Now it's time to teach some cricket 😁😁😁 You know what I mean 😂😂😂
Harpreet S.6 days
As usual BCCI came into picture & rest is history. 😭😭
Jagannath D.7 days
This is the same guy who said i will continue captaincy in Test & ODIs. Now, he resigned from Test captaincy. Aab iska kya matlab nikaloge? Utter arrogance. Selectors have the right to choose a captain. Is he the king of BCCI? Currently India was doing well under his captaincy in Test. Still he didn't think twice before leaving the job. Ego first, nation 2nd.
Jagannath D.7 days
Blamed himself? Kab bhai? Haarne ke baad hamesha former Indian teams ko nicha dikhaya taki khud ko bacha sake. Number of times he along with shastri criticized former Indian teams & captains in overseas press conferences like anything. Is this how u respect the legacy?
Aju J.7 days
Ideal time to glorify Kohli when Indian team lost the series under KL Rahul who should not be in the National team itself.It will definitely change when Rohit comes back as captain.
Srijana S.7 days
Whatever....the performance by our Indian team against South Africa is👎👎👎😏😏😏
Daniel S.23/01/2022 10:29
No matter what people say about Virat, I like his aggression especially against bad mouth Aussies.
Hamid K.23/01/2022 04:33
No one other than Kohli admire Pakistani players, he is a lovely guy♥️
Rajarshi B.23/01/2022 03:38
Ghantaaaaaaa!!
Mohit Y.23/01/2022 00:41
Spoiler n destroyer of ind team r Ganguly &Shah duo
Mohammed S.22/01/2022 22:10
Yes, so true he blamed himself when the team lost...yet people do not recognize the real leader.
Sufiyan Q.22/01/2022 21:03
No doubt one of the most successful test captain indian cricket has ever came across, indeed a KING 👑
Utsav C.22/01/2022 18:58
An idol for pseudo-liberals😍
Sayantan S.22/01/2022 18:48
🇮🇳 #🇮🇳 #V #BhViraour Nation's Legend & Asset also such a great motivating ideal person ever seen in our life,Wise & hope that he play much more game for our 🇮🇳 Indiau're the Best,Congratulations & Very Best Wishes for upcoming life bro 🇮🇳💙👑🦁🏵💮🌿💐🙋🏻♂️😍😇😮😎🤠😘🌈✨💥🛐