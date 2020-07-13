Irfan Pathan Urges Cricketers To Be Outspoken

Divyanshi Jain, The CBSE Class 12 Topper
IMA Signals Covid-19 Community Transmission In India
Watch The Musical Manhunt Of Bihar Police
When Old Indian Newspapers Surfaced On A French Peak
The Landlords Of The Moon
Why Good Bridges Remain A Bridge Too Far For India
👍
Well said
People not a fool nd where ur voice in present time ? We know that now who real or who is fake so shut on your mouth .
Generally u don't raise your voice in SSR ,
Nd hello we not criticize his family , how funny u r ? 1 think u can understand it's a simple murder why his family silence . When Jiya khan was death her mom fight till now no one can stay with her side । But in SSR case everyone still stand with his side but his family pin drop silence. So 1 think u can say 2 us jiya khan's mom not suffer a pain , she is a real fighter not like a SSR family . Her sis saying she is like a mother of SSR but I think every mother fight for her childrens . Like our army shoulders mom . But in dis case his family members silence . His sis advocate and his brother in law is a police officer so why they are silent ?
Everyone is involved in that case.
So God will punish them 🙏🙏
I love these both brothers very good player and real people’s
Someone got killed for being good actor and challenge to others
You want people to remain silent
Shame on u
Exactly insecurity pushes the voices back!
Legend ♥️♥️♥️♥️
Look who is talking. He abused all the Domestic cricket umpires throughout his career.
Correct this media getting bastard👿👿👿👿👿👿👿👿👿media is culprit
Chutiya tu politics mein ja.
Very good
Aise media walon ko zoote...
.
.
.
Bhigaake zoote...
Very well said irfan , I totally agree with you
The main culprit is the media....the way every news is being portrayed....😥unfortunate
Good speech
CBI inquiry for Sushant Singh Rajput
Well said irfan pathan but koi faida nahin hai bro tv main sirf ladane walla cheez yi dhikayenge
Talks about our Indian Martyr soldiers not about Bollywood actor.
user, please raise your voice for on PM portal
And also file a petition for the same.🙏�te
98 comments
Sunil K.5 days
👍
Mala K.6 days
Well said
Bristi D.07/13/2020 15:06
People not a fool nd where ur voice in present time ? We know that now who real or who is fake so shut on your mouth . Generally u don't raise your voice in SSR , Nd hello we not criticize his family , how funny u r ? 1 think u can understand it's a simple murder why his family silence . When Jiya khan was death her mom fight till now no one can stay with her side । But in SSR case everyone still stand with his side but his family pin drop silence. So 1 think u can say 2 us jiya khan's mom not suffer a pain , she is a real fighter not like a SSR family . Her sis saying she is like a mother of SSR but I think every mother fight for her childrens . Like our army shoulders mom . But in dis case his family members silence . His sis advocate and his brother in law is a police officer so why they are silent ? Everyone is involved in that case. So God will punish them 🙏🙏
Happy S.07/07/2020 22:43
I love these both brothers very good player and real people’s
Shyam K.07/07/2020 16:26
Someone got killed for being good actor and challenge to others You want people to remain silent Shame on u
Tanmoy D.07/07/2020 00:24
Exactly insecurity pushes the voices back!
Gaurav S.07/06/2020 07:21
Legend ♥️♥️♥️♥️
Ganita R.07/05/2020 06:41
Well said
Chinmay M.07/04/2020 22:27
Look who is talking. He abused all the Domestic cricket umpires throughout his career.
Pratiksha B.07/04/2020 18:48
Correct this media getting bastard👿👿👿👿👿👿👿👿👿media is culprit
Dhritiman R.07/02/2020 15:25
Chutiya tu politics mein ja.
Rajan T.07/02/2020 04:41
Very good
Ashis K.07/01/2020 18:56
Aise media walon ko zoote... . . . Bhigaake zoote...
Ankur R.07/01/2020 16:14
Very well said irfan , I totally agree with you
Aruna C.07/01/2020 14:05
The main culprit is the media....the way every news is being portrayed....😥unfortunate
Mahesh G.07/01/2020 11:01
Good speech
Kapil C.07/01/2020 05:43
CBI inquiry for Sushant Singh Rajput
Rocky J.07/01/2020 03:15
Well said irfan pathan but koi faida nahin hai bro tv main sirf ladane walla cheez yi dhikayenge
Mumtaz K.06/30/2020 01:28
Well said
Tanisha P.06/29/2020 23:37
Talks about our Indian Martyr soldiers not about Bollywood actor. user, please raise your voice for on PM portal And also file a petition for the same.🙏�te