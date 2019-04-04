Kapil Dev’s Recipe For World Cup Success

Kapil Dev sounded a note of caution to Indians who feel King Kohli will single-handedly win the World Cup for his country. 🏆🏆
Jamil K.08/23/2019 06:26
Ms dhoni your time is lost ⌛
Jamil K.08/22/2019 07:10
💪💪king kohli 💪💪
Sumon H.04/28/2019 03:58
Yes
Satish B.04/27/2019 15:31
that’s what I believe
Ayan B.04/26/2019 20:19
LEGEND
Shariq K.04/26/2019 08:10
Akele kuch nai hota cricket me. Team work chahiye.
Anand S.04/24/2019 09:32
Yes
Rahul S.04/24/2019 08:53
Kapil paaji said it better than anyone else ever could.. Over reliance on a player can always prove to be costly.. It's true that we have world class players in each slot of the team but everyone needs to perform Hope we win it this time ❤️
Suresh K.04/22/2019 13:25
If he can single handedley win world cup then give rest for other 10 players, Let kholi do batting, bowling wicketkeeping and fielding.
Mangal S.04/22/2019 08:50
Right 🙏 sir
राजु न.04/21/2019 14:48
विराट
Jyotirmoy S.04/21/2019 02:48
One player cannot do all
Shaniyamat Y.04/20/2019 16:08
Akele se jeet tay toh de villers b WC south africa ko jeeta tha tha
Mounesh N.04/18/2019 15:19
Modlu ipl cup gedi rcb houwle
Mounesh N.04/18/2019 15:18
😁😁😁😁Bachchan na kodaka M's dhoni always
Vinod K.04/18/2019 10:40
Virat is always no 1
Nikul P.04/17/2019 05:48
Congraas Hindu Virodhi Party
Sumit S.04/16/2019 13:25
Yes... absolutely like how he is leading RBC☺
Mp V.04/16/2019 04:52
Single handily whattttt...😏 then why want 15 men in the squad...??
Vijayanandh D.04/16/2019 02:24
No