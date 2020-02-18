back
Karnataka Labourer Faster Than Usain Bolt?
No shoes on and a pair of speeding buffaloes to control, this construction labourer is said to have broken the 100metre world record. This is how Karnataka's Srinivasa Gowda gets set and goes. 🏃
02/17/2020 5:55 PMupdated: 02/18/2020 11:24 AM
67 comments
Pankaj S.3 hours
Speed generated by usain bolt vs speed generated by buffaloes 🐃
Yasir K.3 hours
Did those buffs support him to run
Hage V.4 hours
no they are not faster than bolt
Amit K.4 hours
He got his half acceleration from the buffalo....Plz stop comparing him with bolt.... first get him run with state nation athelete to check his potential...
Surendra P.5 hours
Indians are surprising the world in every field
Mir M.6 hours
Yes of-course. When you have 2 big ass animals pulling him. Its actually the speed of the buffaloes racing and he just holding their ass. Tell your racer to go eat dosa
Surendra S.6 hours
Rijiju act fast
Syed S.8 hours
The sprint event is so cool that it should really be in Olympics!
Durgesh K.10 hours
No ye khud speed generate ni kr raha
Sammy S.10 hours
His speed was with the help of the bull from the video i see. He was never ahead of the bulls and was dragging along
Vasudeva G.11 hours
Srinivas GOWDA needs counseling,just like any other peasant he may be scared of excessive media glare and inhibition that he cannot any other language than his mother tongue kannada....Dr vasudeva G
Atea R.13 hours
What kind of comparision..! Compare at same track, same race..they run at different conditions
Bunty K.15 hours
1ST OF DONT COMAPARE THE ATHLETICISM ON BOTH OF THEM THEY R GOOD N BETTER N BEST IN THE FIELD OF ATHLETIC RUNNING BUT I CANT SAY RUNNING WITH TWO BULLS CONTROLING N RUNNING SAME SPEED WITH THE FOUR LEGED BULLS IS A MASTER OF TAT
Naveen K.15 hours
Atleast u people has showed his photo.. This news was badly presented
Kanakaraj N.15 hours
True
محمد ش.15 hours
Hahahaha as always indian high on cow piss and claiming shit 🤣🤣🤣
Vinayak V.16 hours
Proud moment for India and those hidden local talents who can set and break records on international levels if trained well. More power to him.
Syed A.16 hours
Comparing Gowda with Usain bolt Its look like sitting in red bus thinking as travelling in bullet train lol...
Binu S.17 hours
You don't have to be a scientist to understand these kind of foolishness. India's minister can be fooled by this kind of ridiculous
Nandan R.18 hours
That’s proudly moments