back

Kashmiri Girl Overcomes Life-Altering Injury To Play Basketball For India

She jumped off the second floor of a building fearing a threat from the police. But when she injured her legs in the accident, it was the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police that sent her to a training camp and gave her a wheelchair. Today, she represents India in international wheelchair basketball. Meet Ishrat Akhtar.

09/20/2020 5:27 AM
  • 156.1k
  • 96

Portraits

  1. 5:38

    When SP Balasubrahmanyam Comforted His Fan

  2. 3:00

    Bhopal DG Caught Assaulting Wife On Camera

  3. 11:57

    Pakistan Vs. India At UNGA

  4. 3:17

    When Jaswant Singh Pulled Up Politicians

  5. 3:03

    Where There Are Women, There Is A Way

  6. 3:25

    A Bank For Waste Just For Kids

83 comments

  • Brut India
    4 days

    Ishrat thanked the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police for sending her to a training camp for wheelchair basketball coaching: https://www.business-standard.com/article/news-ani/ishrat-akhtar-thanks-indian-army-j-k-police-for-sending-to-chennai-to-attend-training-camp-119090500857_1.html

  • Shweta A.
    5 days

    For India? It should be for her country.

  • Raj S.
    6 days

    god.bless.you.

  • Adnan A.
    09/21/2020 16:45

    Truth is she got handcapped .unfortunately Basketball cant give her legs back . And alas story is inspiration for all pellet blinded , bullet wonded , physically tortured, mentally disturbed people of kashmir.

  • Shahid U.
    09/21/2020 12:14

    And the sad and important part of story is that she is another Victim of legitimised-Violence

  • Ovais A.
    09/21/2020 12:04

    The this the cost she has to pay for living under state sponsored terrorism, the only kind of terrorism that exists in kashmir.

  • Errphan W.
    09/21/2020 10:34

    Brutality in kashmir

  • DrFarooqui A.
    09/21/2020 08:20

    👌

  • Kaushal K.
    09/21/2020 07:22

    Great work mir

  • Mahesh K.
    09/21/2020 07:12

    Fuck you Pakistan for poisoning the minds of my Indian Muslims

  • Mussaib U.
    09/21/2020 06:54

    First point is to see basket ball is not more precious than health which police took away from her and more like her.....

  • Mohena A.
    09/21/2020 02:27

    Inspiration for every one who jus lose thier hopes

  • Sayeed S.
    09/21/2020 02:16

    Brut India, The reason he got handicapped, was because of Indian brave security forces, who chased her in her house and she jumped as a result of that. Even if you hide the facts, facts will unleash.

  • Ila M.
    09/21/2020 00:40

    Wishing you good health and success.

  • Basil D.
    09/20/2020 19:58

    Basil D Coutho Please watch and share https://www.facebook.com/1727422104213037/posts/2803081123313791/

  • Wahedur R.
    09/20/2020 19:54

    Congratulations sister

  • Rajiv T.
    09/20/2020 19:54

    Sad to see Govt spoiling people's lives.

  • Faheem J.
    09/20/2020 19:30

    isse bhi mil lo ek baar

  • Md Y.
    09/20/2020 19:15

    So. Brave girl........you are real inspiration !!!!!dear Allah pak salamat rahkay ap

  • Nergish P.
    09/20/2020 19:05

    So brave keep going

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.