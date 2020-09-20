back
Kashmiri Girl Overcomes Life-Altering Injury To Play Basketball For India
She jumped off the second floor of a building fearing a threat from the police. But when she injured her legs in the accident, it was the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police that sent her to a training camp and gave her a wheelchair. Today, she represents India in international wheelchair basketball. Meet Ishrat Akhtar.
09/20/2020 5:27 AM
- 156.1k
- 2.8k
- 96
83 comments
Brut India4 days
Ishrat thanked the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police for sending her to a training camp for wheelchair basketball coaching: https://www.business-standard.com/article/news-ani/ishrat-akhtar-thanks-indian-army-j-k-police-for-sending-to-chennai-to-attend-training-camp-119090500857_1.html
Shweta A.5 days
For India? It should be for her country.
Raj S.6 days
god.bless.you.
Adnan A.09/21/2020 16:45
Truth is she got handcapped .unfortunately Basketball cant give her legs back . And alas story is inspiration for all pellet blinded , bullet wonded , physically tortured, mentally disturbed people of kashmir.
Shahid U.09/21/2020 12:14
And the sad and important part of story is that she is another Victim of legitimised-Violence
Ovais A.09/21/2020 12:04
The this the cost she has to pay for living under state sponsored terrorism, the only kind of terrorism that exists in kashmir.
Errphan W.09/21/2020 10:34
Brutality in kashmir
DrFarooqui A.09/21/2020 08:20
👌
Kaushal K.09/21/2020 07:22
Great work mir
Mahesh K.09/21/2020 07:12
Fuck you Pakistan for poisoning the minds of my Indian Muslims
Mussaib U.09/21/2020 06:54
First point is to see basket ball is not more precious than health which police took away from her and more like her.....
Mohena A.09/21/2020 02:27
Inspiration for every one who jus lose thier hopes
Sayeed S.09/21/2020 02:16
Brut India, The reason he got handicapped, was because of Indian brave security forces, who chased her in her house and she jumped as a result of that. Even if you hide the facts, facts will unleash.
Ila M.09/21/2020 00:40
Wishing you good health and success.
Basil D.09/20/2020 19:58
Basil D Coutho Please watch and share https://www.facebook.com/1727422104213037/posts/2803081123313791/
Wahedur R.09/20/2020 19:54
Congratulations sister
Rajiv T.09/20/2020 19:54
Sad to see Govt spoiling people's lives.
Faheem J.09/20/2020 19:30
isse bhi mil lo ek baar
Md Y.09/20/2020 19:15
So. Brave girl........you are real inspiration !!!!!dear Allah pak salamat rahkay ap
Nergish P.09/20/2020 19:05
So brave keep going