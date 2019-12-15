Kerala Wins National Blind Cricket Tournament

Kerala won the national-level tournament, but did you know India's a regular world champion at this sport?
Brut India12/16/2019 05:04
She's winning gold medals for India... even though she can't hear. Here are the techniques that badminton player J Jerlin Anika has used to smash barriers and become a champion:
Karanviir S.12/15/2019 05:43
Salute to these awesome people.
Esjay D.12/15/2019 05:39
GREAT, FAITH DETERMINATION AND LOVE. .Lots of good wishes
Abhishek V.12/15/2019 05:04
commendable spirit. Salute!