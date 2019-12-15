back

Kerala Wins National Blind Cricket Tournament

Kerala won the national-level tournament, but did you know India's a regular world champion at this sport?

12/15/2019 4:57 AM
4 comments

  • Brut India
    12/16/2019 05:04

    She's winning gold medals for India... even though she can't hear. Here are the techniques that badminton player J Jerlin Anika has used to smash barriers and become a champion:

  • Karanviir S.
    12/15/2019 05:43

    Salute to these awesome people.

  • Esjay D.
    12/15/2019 05:39

    GREAT, FAITH DETERMINATION AND LOVE. .Lots of good wishes

  • Abhishek V.
    12/15/2019 05:04

    commendable spirit. Salute!