Kohli On Fatherhood & Playing During A Pandemic

Meet Virat Kohli, the father…

09/03/2020 1:27 PMupdated: 09/03/2020 2:30 PM
    Kohli On Fatherhood & Playing During A Pandemic

28 comments

  • Sindhu N.
    a day

  • Syed S.
    a day

  • Akshay P.
    3 days

  • Akshay P.
    3 days

  • Shubha M.
    3 days

  • Maulik P.
    4 days

  • Ankit R.
    5 days

  • Amits H.
    5 days

  • Ramzan S.
    5 days

  • AGgee Z.
    5 days

  • Subham P.
    6 days

  • Jibin T.
    7 days

  • Fabulous W.
    09/04/2020 06:55

  • Sudhir S.
    09/04/2020 05:17

  • Deepa M.
    09/03/2020 15:43

    He is not a father yet , but " to be father "soon. Kuch bhi ????😀 Best wishes to Kohli and Anushka

  • Radhika T.
    09/03/2020 15:43

    I wonder who are getting emotional after hearing their news as he is declaring.😆We care a damn. Good luck though.

  • Pande H.
    09/03/2020 14:50

    Thanks for the National update While we are becoming 1-5trillion economy 2- we have no more un-employed 3- Hindu / Muslim living in peace & Harmony 4- & we don't believe in Fakebook & watup News personally 5- we are bhagwan bharose so Covid cant f***k us. 6- Chinese Intrusion ??? BSNL Khilona udhyog vs 85m ....

  • Varsha K.
    09/03/2020 14:14

    Meet the T. Vada maker 😋

  • Heena S.
    09/03/2020 14:10

    Not we’re expecting but are expecting

  • Marshall M.
    09/03/2020 13:56

    He just said "that third member joining the clan"... He is pubg player too 😂🤣😹

